Cynthia Bailey Responds to Rumors Her Husband Influenced RHOA Exit

Getty

The reality star also revealed Bravo offered her a role as a "friend" in the upcoming season.

"I'm happy but I'm also sad at the same time," she told Daily Pop on Friday. "It's almost like, 'What in the world, how did I do this for 11 years?'"

"I had been thinking about it for a while, I knew it wasn't going to last forever. I knew I didn't want to do it forever," she continued. "Ten years is a good run, but that said, with me just thinking about it, then the whole thing happened with us going on hiatus so it gave me more time to think about it and then I got really used to not going back."

Despite being ready to say adieu, Cynthia said she did take into consideration Bravo's offer for her to come back next season as a "friend." "I thought, 'You know what? That may be a perfect way for me to transition. I don't have to commit completely fully to being a Housewife, and I can be a friend and kind of phase myself off the show.'"

"And then I decided, you know what, cut the cord."

She also explained how it's challenging to re-watch her seasons because reliving the drama can be difficult. "It's a hard show to do," she added.

"I feel like I did it, I did it my way and I made it out alive, with a brand and a whole husband."

Speaking of her husband -- sportscaster Mike Hill, whom she married in 2020 -- Cynthia responded to the rumors that he played a part in her quitting the show.

"Listen, let me correct the streets," Cynthia said. "Mike has always been super supportive of me, for sure. At the end of the day, he wants me to do what is going to be best for me and what's happy for me."

