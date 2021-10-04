Here Are Some of the Best Memes Sparked By Instagram and Facebook Outage

Getty/Twitter

When Instagram and Facebook fail, at least we still have Twitter.

The world was dealt a crushing blow on Monday, October 4 when Instagram, Facebook and Whatsapp all went down globally.

"We're aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products," Facebook shared on Twitter shortly before 9:30am PT. "We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience."

With three of the most popular social media apps experiencing simultaneous outages, everyone flocked to the one still left: Twitter.

From major brands to celebs like Dolly Parton, everyone seemingly had something to say about the crash -- and went viral with their comments. Twitter clearly noticed the influx of users too, sending out a simple "Hello literally everyone" tweet that racked up almost 2 million likes in less than three hours.

It also prompted this response from the official Instagram account, as well as replies from McDonalds, Oscar Mayer and more brands.

can we have the keys to the hot dog car — Twitter (@Twitter) October 4, 2021 @Twitter

Hi and happy Monday 😵‍💫 — Instagram (@instagram) October 4, 2021 @instagram

59.6 million nuggets for my friends — Twitter (@Twitter) October 4, 2021 @Twitter

How are you doing, Instagram social media manager? — Reddit (@Reddit) October 4, 2021 @Reddit

Check out more viral tweets below:

Mark Zuckerberg trying to fix WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook issues all by himself. pic.twitter.com/HxcBFBXfkD — ASIWAJU OF KOGI 👑 (@iam_onoja) October 4, 2021 @iam_onoja

this is the funniest thing to happen since Instagram and Facebook are down pic.twitter.com/anAdh4nPoK — movie posts (@itsmovies) October 4, 2021 @itsmovies

Realising that WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook are all down 😴 pic.twitter.com/G77zxE7ZTy — Teja Ammula (@askiTeja) October 4, 2021 @askiTeja

instagram and facebook and whatsapp down.. ppl are saying their tiktok and twitter isnt working now too.. THE INTERNET APOCALYPSE??? pic.twitter.com/Bqk7Qy4AyM — OMI (@joonality) October 4, 2021 @joonality

Me, ready for all of social media to go down forever pic.twitter.com/Qx4MnxIeSh — Sara Schaefer (@saraschaefer1) October 4, 2021 @saraschaefer1

Instagram and Facebook users trying to navigate Twitter pic.twitter.com/AETk0xpGA4 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 4, 2021 @Phil_Lewis_

Instagram and Facebook users checking out Twitter while they’re down pic.twitter.com/MGZoRYmRXl — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 4, 2021 @JimMFelton

Me after switching between my wifi and data only to realise that instagram and facebook are down #instagramdown



pic.twitter.com/DaoQijRAXM — Benji (@Cule_Ben) October 4, 2021 @Cule_Ben

Facebook and Instagram go mysteriously offline and, for one shining day, the world becomes a healthier place. #facebookdown — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) October 4, 2021 @Snowden