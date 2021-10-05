Jana Kramer Says It Can Be 'Very Hard' Coparenting with Ex-Husband Mike Caussin

Getty

"I just kind of bite my lip a lot."

Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin may have called it quits in April 2021, but they're stuck with each other for life thanks to their children; Jolie, 5, and Jace, 2.

Speaking with Us Weekly, Kramer opened up a bit about coparenting with her ex-husband and the struggles she goes through trying to navigate those sometimes tricky waters.

"It's very hard. I have no problem saying, like, the other day, I didn't do it perfectly. I was upset and I was like, 'I didn't want this. I didn't ask for this,'" Kramer told the publication, saying sometimes her kids miss their dad. "My kids [were] crying for him. And I called, and let them obviously FaceTime, but I also was just like, 'This is just so not fair,' you know? Then I have to own it and be like, 'I'm sorry, this is a hard situation.'"

Although the kids have been handling the transition well for the most part, there are good and bad days. The "One Tree Hill" alum explained that "Jolie is doing amazing in kindergarten" and "Jace is slowly getting better with the transition." She added, "Transition days are tough, but that's to be expected."

"It's hard, but whenever he says, 'Call daddy, [I do],'" she added. "Mike and I have a good relationship and we're doing really well at co-parenting."

"I never wanted it to be in this situation, it's important to know that we're better off and to own when frustrations do come up," she continued. "It is hard, but the kids deserve us to be happy around each other because that's what they deserve. So I just kind of bite my lip a lot."

Speaking about her new single "Voices," Kramer said it's a reflection of where she is now in her life and what was going through her head during the divorce phase.

"When I was going through my divorce, all those voices came back that I thought were buried," Kramer added. "We all have negative voices that come in, so, [I wanted] to be able to help other people and to show like, like, 'Look, you're not alone.'"

The former couple were open in the past about Caussin's repeated infidelity and even broke up over it back in 2016, before rekindling their romance. In September 2020, the two published a book, "The Good Fight: Wanting to Leave, Choosing to Stay, and the Powerful Practice for Loving Faithfully," about fighting for their marriage while Caussin sought treatment for sex addiction.

In a statement to Instagram in April 2021, Kramer confirmed the pair decided to call it quits for real.

"'It's time.' As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality," Kramer wrote to her followers on Instagram.

"I've fought y'all. I've loved hard. I've forgiven. I've put the work in. I've given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give," she continued. "I just can't fight any longer. It's time to heal. Thank you for all the love, heart, and support, in many ways you have fought on this journey alongside me, and for that I am grateful. I'll always encourage you to continue the good fight, but you can’t fight it alone."