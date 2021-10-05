Leah Remini Stops Mid-Story to Playfully Slap Ellen DeGeneres During Hilarious Exchange

Warner Bros.

Leah accused Ellen of only "acting interested" in her story.

Leah Remini and Ellen DeGeneres' friendship is so tight, they aren't afraid to tell it like it is with each other.

On Tuesday's "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," the actress was knee-deep in a story about scaring her teenage daughter when she revealed just how comfortable she is with Ellen.

After the anecdote about scaring her child turned into one about using her assistant to scare her dance instructor, Leah suddenly stopped the story, looked over her shoulders and proceeded to hilariously accuse Ellen of only pretending to be interested.

"No, because you're acting really interested," Leah began with a smile. "So, like, I don't know if you're doing that thing where you're, like, into my story."

Ellen chimed in with a smirk, "I'm always interested!" to which Leah replied, "You're not, Ellen! Stop."

After Ellen exclaimed, "What do you mean, I'm acting interested?" Leah got up out of her chair and playfully smacked Ellen on the arm twice, missing on the third swing.

"Ow! It's my last season, don't hurt me," Ellen quipped.

"I know, I love you, I miss you, and I'm so happy to be here on your last season. But anyway, thank you for having me. Back to me," Leah cracked.

After the friendly exchange, the two went on to reminisce about their time together on the show.