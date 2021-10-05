Meghan Trainor and Husband Daryl Sabara Have 'Pooped Together Twice' on Side-by-Side Toilets

Getty

Meghan Trainor and her husband Daryl Sabara apparently share a lot of private moments together -- including ones on the toilet.

The couple recently moved into a new house and among their list of renovations were side-by-side toilets, so the pair could both go to the restroom at the same time.

"We just got a new house, and we did construction," she revealed on a recent episode of the the "Why Don't You Date Me" podcast. "Nobody knows this, but in our bathroom, there was one toilet, and a lot of time in the middle of the night when we're with the baby, we've got to pee at the same time. So I was like, 'Can we please have two toilets next to each other?'"

The pair, who tied the knot back in 2018, welcomed son Riley in February of this year. Trainor admitted that her contractor initially thought she was joking, but eventually obliged to her unusual request.

As for how often the twosome have gone number two together, well ...

"We got two toilets sitting next to each other, and we've only pooped together twice," she shared, explaining that they don't do it often because it "smells foul." She added, "We pee at the same time a lot."

The 27-year-old also gushed to listeners about her marriage with her former "Spy Kids" star husband.

"The best part about my relationship is that Daryl — he cares so much about me, my well-being, my emotional state, my physical, everything," Trainor added.