Pete Wentz Doesn’t Think Britney Spears is Finished Performing (Exclusive)

Pete Wentz doesn't think we've seen the last of Britney Spears, despite rumors of her retirement.

The Fall Out Boy bassist believes that doing what you are passionate about is good for your mental health — and Britney is one passionate performer.

The 42-year-old added that while returning to tour could be jarring for the singer anytime soon, her fans — him included — will support her no matter her endeavors.

"I think doing what you love, that you're passionate about, is good for your mental health," he said while out in LA on Thursday.

"I always say that she has like a fan base that really cares about her. I think sometimes when you go on tour, you're like, 'I'm nervous to go out' — but her fans are super supportive."

On October 2, TMZ reported that Spears had no intention of returning to the stage after the long battle against her 13-year conservatorship finally came to an end.

Sources told the outlet that the "Toxic" singer has been enjoying her recent engagement to Sam Asghari and having more agency in her life now that her father, Jamie Spears, has stepped down from her conservatorship.

Even though her fans would love to see her on stage, TMZ says that performing is the last thing on her mind.

The 39-year-old pop superstar once said that she would never hit the stage again as long as her father was involved in her affairs, and back in July her former manager, Larry Rudolph, resigned and claimed Spears intended to retire from music.

When the singer had the opportunity to testify in court, Spears described her Las Vegas residency and her European tour as being very difficult and at times even tormenting.

However, Wentz insists that once performing is in your blood, it never goes away.

"I think that Britney seems like a born performer," he added. "So I think I'm pretty sure you'll see her again."