Husband of Slain Instagram Influencer Alexis Sharkey Dead by Suicide as U.S. Marshals Set to Arrest Him

Investigators were reportedly closing in on Thomas Sharkey as their suspect when they found him dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Instagram influencer Alexis Sharkey was first reported missing after Thanksgiving 2020. Her body was discovered in January of this year, with authorities quickly judging it a homicide.

Now, their primary suspect -- Alexis' husband Thomas Sharkey -- has been found dead of a self-influcted gunshot wound. The couple was separated at the time of Alexis' death.

A spokesman for Houston police said in a press conference Wednesday that 50-year-old Thomas was "the only person with the means and motive to kill Alexis," according to People. The investigation also revealed a history of violence in the couple's marriage.

BREAKING: U.S. Marshals confirm Tom Sharkey was wanted for the November murder of his wife Alexis Sharkey. Marshals went to a home where he was staying in Florida. After knocking & announcing themselves, they found Tom Sharkey dead with a gunshot wound to the head. ⁦@KHOU⁩ pic.twitter.com/nz47OYtSwc — Janelle Bludau (@JanelleKHOU) October 6, 2021 @JanelleKHOU

According to the Houston police, Thomas had not been honest with them throughout the investigation, and had even attempted to bring up other possible suspects, per KHOU. Thomas was also not the one who reported Alexis missing to police; that was instead a friend.

Investigators had been closing in on Thomas as their primary murder suspect, formally issuing a warrant for his arrest on September 29. According to the police, Thomas had relocated from Texas to Georgia after his estranged wife's death. He then ghosted police after agreeing to finally meet with them regarding the case before moving again, this time to Florida.

As he was in a different state, reportedly living with his daughter, U.S. Marshals were called in to help with the arrest. When deputies arrived at his daughter's house at 10 p.m. on Tuesday and Thomas learned why they were there, he ran upstairs and shot himself, according to police.

Autopsy results shared in early January of this year revealed that Alexis had been killed by strangulation. After initially being reported missing shortly after Thanksgiving, her body was found naked along a freeway with no immediately visible injuries.

The 26-year-old had been missing since Thanksgiving Day after walking out following an argument, but never came back, her family said at the time. The last time anyone heard from her was on Friday, November 27. She was found the next morning by a City of Houston public works employee who spotted her feet beneath some bushes while driving past, per ABC13.

Following her disappearance, Alexis' family said that it was Thomas who informed them she was missing; the same day her body was found. He then began posting throwback pictures of the couple together, and even lashed out via Instagram Stories at people "talking crap," insisting he was helping with the investigation.

"I just want to say this! While some of you were posting on social media helping us locate my world! And we appreciate all your help, Love and support!" he wrote. "Others were waisting time talking about other things. Basically crap talk! And if my wife would of seen this she would be disappointed in your actions! You all should be ashamed of yourselves!" [sic]