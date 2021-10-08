Student Couple Charged After Baby They Secretly Gave Birth to in College Dorm is Found Buried

High Point Police Department

He died just two days old.

A North Carolina couple have been charged after their two-day-old child was found buried in a back yard.

Police say 21-year-old High Point University student Olivia Billington secretly gave birth to the baby boy in her dorm room on September 4.

Neither she nor the baby's father, 19-year-old Alex Best, sought medical attention for the infant, investigators say; he died two days later.

According to police, Best then brought his son's body to his home on Tomlin Mill Road in Iredell County on September 6, and buried him in the back yard.

High Point Police Department Special Victims Unit said it was alerted about possible human remains at the house the following day, WXII reported.

Lt. Travis Reams told the outlet that after searching the property, detectives discovered the remains of a small infant, in a box with blankets, buried in a shallow grave.

Despite an autopsy, the cause of death was inconclusive.

Both parents have been charged with felony concealment of death.

Best was arrested on September 15, and released on $10k bond. Billington meanwhile turned herself in to High Point Police Department on October 1; her bail was set at $50k.

Police say they have both been cooperating with the investigation.