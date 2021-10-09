Balmain's Olivier Rousteing Reveals Secret Hospitalization After Home Explosion That He's Been 'Hiding' For a Year

Getty

The famous designer shared a shocking photo of his arms and torso bandaged with heavy bruising on his face.

Balmain's Olivier Rousteing revealed he has been keeping his hospitalization from a horrific accident hidden for over a year.

Taking to his Instagram on Saturday, the famous designer let his 7 million followers know he was finally ready to share the emotional story that he felt too "ashamed" to talk about until now.

"I've been hiding this for too long and it's time for you to know," the 36-year-old Frenchman wrote alongside a shocking photo of his arms and torso bandaged with heavy bruising on his face. "Exactly a year ago, the fireplace inside my house exploded. I woke up the next morning in Paris' Hôpital Saint Louis."

Hw went on to thank the "talented staff at that famous hospital," before adding, "I did everything to hide this story from as many people as possible and trying to keep the secret with my teams and friends for too long."

"To be honest I am not really sure why I was so ashamed," he continued. "Maybe this obsession with perfection that fashion is known for and my own insecurities…"

As he recovered, Rousteing said he focused all his energy on his collection to help him forget about the incident. During interviews and photoshoots, he would hide his scars with face masks, turtlenecks, long sleeves and multiple rings on his fingers.

"And I truly realized that the power of social media is to reveal only what you want to show," he wrote. "Kind of allowing us to create our own special narrative that avoids what we do not wish to see or show: this is our new world."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Many of Rousteing's celebrity friends took to the comment section to lend their support, with Kim Kardashian writing, "🙏🏼 I love you," and Sofia Richie sharing, "Omg sending you so much love."

On September 30, The New York Times first reported the injury in a profile about the celebrated tastemaker, claiming the accident happened in October of last year with Rousteing in and out of the hospital for two months.

Offering little else in detail about the incident, Rousteing told the outlet, "It made me understand how important comfort is. And how clothing works to help you show what you can show, and hide what you need to hide, without anyone realizing what you are hiding."

Now, the designer is ready to forge ahead, as he wrote on his Instagram that he is "healed, happy and healthy."