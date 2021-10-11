Kardashians and Celebs React to Kim's SNL Hosting Gig

NBC/Getty

See what Kourtney really thought about THAT sketch.

Kim Kardashian took over the "SNL" stage on Saturday night, becoming the first member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to host the show -- and her family couldn't be prouder.

Following the reality star's appearance "Saturday Night Live," during which she hilariously roasted her fam several times throughout the episode, her sisters Khloe, Kourtney, Kylie and Kendall, as well as their mom Kris Jenner, all took to social media to react to Kim's performance hosting the NBC sketch comedy series.

Kris -- who, along with Khloe, appeared in a couple of hilarious sketches -- posted a clip on Instagram of Kim saying her thanks at the end of the episode. In a lengthy caption, the momager, 65, praised her daughter, saying she was "exploding with pride."

"I'm so so proud of my amazing daughter Kim!!! She absolutely crushed one of the hardest stand up gigs in the world!!!!" Kris said. "She is an absolute ROCKSTAR and I'm so proud of this accomplishment!!! Not only was she beautiful, funny, outrageous and didn't take herself too seriously, but she took this on with such importance and focus. She was calm, kind, smart, funny, hilarious and vulnerable. She showed that she is always in on the joke and really knows how to be stunningly fabulous and knows how to make fun of herself at the same time. She did her monologue with the best mix of LOVE, vulnerability, self depreciation, humor, beauty, intelligence and kindness."

"Her work ethic is second to none," she added. "Always a team player and always including her family in everything she does. Wow. Kim, you nailed it!!!!! I am exploding with pride and excitement for the most amazing week. Thank you to Lorne Michaels for including Kim and Khloé and I in this epic show and for your kindness, generosity and for always treating us like family. Congratulations my Kim I love you so much my girl. Xo P. S . And who knew she could rap?! @kimkardashian @khloekardashian @nbcsnl."

Khloe commented on her mom's post, above, writing, "Every single word you said is completely spot on! I am beaming with pride! What a show this was! What a phenomenal show that we were blessed and fortunate enough to make a cameo on! Definitely some thing [sic] I will never forget for the rest of my life!"

"Kimberly I am so incredibly proud of you!" she added. "Mom I love you more and more every single day! You are the ultimate queen ❤️ 👑."

Meanwhile, according to Us Weekly, Khloe also posted on her Instagram Story, writing, "Proud is an understatement!!! I am beaming with pride and admiration towards you! Congratulations queen!!!"

Kourtney -- whom Kim epically roasted in a skit titled "The People's Kourt," above -- also took to her Instagram Story. Sharing a clip of Kim during the sketch, the POOSH founder wrote, "ahhhhh! this is everything! @kimKardashian you killed SNL."

She also posted a short video from another sketch, writing, "finally watching! PROUD SISTER! @kimkardashian."

As for Kendall and Kylie, the two both shared similar posts on their Instagram Story. Kendall posted a boomerang from Kim's opening monologue, writing, "Yes!!! @kimkardashian." Kylie also shared a video from the monologue. "Yes!!!!!" she wrote alongside the clip.

Meanwhile, other celebrities took to social media to voice their thoughts on Kim's "SNL" episode.

Drew Barrymore shared a photo on Instagram of herself posing alongside Kim on her television. "@kimkardashian @nbcsnl come on. So good," she captioned the post, before also praising the episode's "Weekend Update" segment.

In an Instagram comment, per Comments By Celebs, actress Sharon Stone said she was "surprised and authentically thrilled" for Kim, saying she was "funny, charming and charismatic."

"Jersey Shore" star Jenni "JWoww" Farley commented on a GIF of Kim that was posted on "SNL's" Instagram account, writing, "She did amazing."

Amy Schumer, Chace Crawford and Tyler Cameron also posted about Kim's episode on social media. All three made cameos as they joined Kim in a "Bachelor" parody sketch.

Schumer reposted a group photo the "SNL" Instagram account shared that featured herself posing alongside Crawford, Cameron, as well as the other guest stars who appeared during the skit, including Chris Rock. The comedian also added some behind-the-scenes photos.

"Thank you @nbcsnl @kimkardashian inspiring and exciting to see in person! #bothmyholes," she captioned the post, referencing a funny line from the skit.

"'Pink isn't just a color, it's a lifestyle' is what I think I heard Kim say once," Crawford wrote alongside a series of photos, including one of himself with Kim. "Thanks for having me on @nbcsnl with @kimkardashian."

"So I did a thing last night... so much fun joining Kim on her big night on SNL! Being vulnerable pays off! See you in the hot tub," Cameron captioned a photo and video from the skit.

i think it’s time for me to come on the show as Pete @nbcsnl https://t.co/Ue0mnK7Mlw — blonde don (@machinegunkelly) October 10, 2021 @machinegunkelly

Meanwhile, Machine Gun Kelly also weighed in on social media, but not on Kim's performance. Instead, he shared his thoughts on his pal, "SNL" star Pete Davidson, impersonating him during the hilarious "The People's Kourt" sketch.

The skit didn't just poke fun at Kourtney, Kylie and Kendall, but also roasted Kourtney's boyfriend Travis Barker and the couple's friendship with fellow couple MGK and Megan Fox, who was played by Chloe Fineman during the sketch.

Kelly took to Twitter to share that he wants to get a chance to play Davidson on "SNL."