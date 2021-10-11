Twitter Reacts to First Look of Timothée Chalamet As Willy Wonka

Warner Bros.

Timothée Chalamet has revealed the first look of himself as Willy Wonka -- and Twitter had a lot of thoughts.

On Sunday, the actor shared two behind-the-scenes photos on social media of himself in costume as he portrays the famous chocolatier in the upcoming movie musical, "Wonka," which will tell the character's origin story and will be a prequel to "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory."

"The suspense is terrible, I hope it will last ... 🏭WONKA🍫," Chalamet captioned the post, referencing a popular quote spoken by Gene Wilder as Willy Wonka in the 1971 classic, "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory."

In the first on-set photo, as shown above, the 25-year-old Oscar nominee can be seen rocking a Victorian-style ensemble, complete with a maroon velvet coat, a scarf with a colorful print, and of course, a chocolate brown top hat. The second photo featured what appeared to be Chalamet's hand alongside a cane with a tiny gift box on top.

The first look of Chalamet as Wonka went viral on Twitter, becoming a trending topic on Sunday. Many Twitter users expressed their opinions on the actor in costume -- as well as him playing the character in general -- and it's safe to say that the reviews were a little mixed.

While some people were ready to buy their Golden Tickets and seemed to love the "sexy" young heartthrob's look, others just couldn't help but poke fun at the costume.

One of the biggest -- and most hilarious -- reactions included people comparing Chalamet's Wonka costume to the one worn by the Muppet Gonzo in "The Muppets Christmas Carol," in which he played Charles Dickens.

"Gonzo. I still can't figure out why there's another Wonka that looks like Christmas Carol," a user tweeted, while another posted a shot of Chalamet's Wonka alongside Gonzo's Dickens, writing, "Who wore it better."

Others made jokes about the costume in general.

"Brave choice to make Willy Wonka's origin story set in 2010 Williamsburg," wrote Sam Greisman, who is the son of actress Sally Field.

Another quipped, "I would be happier about this if the story wasn't 'Willy Wonka origin story' and instead was 'Young Ian McKellen attends first gay club.'"

y’all making the wrong movie cause that is not Willy Wonka 😭 pic.twitter.com/4NKcvP00n5 — bex ♡'s laszlo !! ☻ (@milkdancy) October 10, 2021 @milkdancy

Timothee Chalamet as Gonzo as Charles Dickens pic.twitter.com/XY4LW0BfRi — Randy Renstrom (@RandyRenstrom) October 10, 2021 @RandyRenstrom

Brave choice to make Willy Wonka’s origin story set in 2010 Williamsburg. pic.twitter.com/cqtJBCByJK — sam greisman (@SAMGREIS) October 10, 2021 @SAMGREIS

I would be happier about this if the story wasn't "Willy Wonka origin story" and instead was "Young Ian McKellen attends first gay club" pic.twitter.com/YmN8UhtLyt — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) October 11, 2021 @louisvirtel

Gonzo. I still can't figure out why there's another Wonka that looks like Christmas Carol https://t.co/pIf3KgB1Nt — Mikki Kendall (@Karnythia) October 11, 2021 @Karnythia

Comedians Ben Schwartz and Patton Oswalt also joined in on the online conversation, throwing in some NSFW jokes into the mix, which definitely weren't in short supply on Twitter.

"In this one, Wonka f---s," Schwartz tweeted, to which Oswalt replied with a hilarious tweet, writing, "Does he call condoms 'gobstoppers'?"

Off that, many people on Twitter didn't hesitate to point out Chalamet's attractiveness -- he's not too bad to look at after all -- and shared their views on having a "sexy" Willy Wonka.

"the sexification of willy wonka needs to stop," a person wrote, while another tweeted, "oh jesus now everybody about to be thirsting over willy wonka aGAIN."

"i never thought i would want to f--- willy wonka but here we are," a person user wrote.

Another quipped, "timothee chalamet willy wonka is what happens when a hollywood focus group tries to create a tumblr sexyman."

"I don't need a sexy young Willy Wonka movie. Show me a wicked old, retired Wonka, on an unstoppable killing spree in his nursing home," another user joked. "Taking down seniors left and right with poisoned Werthers and booby-trapped pudding cups."

the sexification of willy wonka needs to stop. — Emma 🦷 (@emmalangevin) October 10, 2021 @emmalangevin

HOW DID WE GO FROM GENE WILDER TO THIS. — Emma 🦷 (@emmalangevin) October 10, 2021 @emmalangevin

oh jesus now everybody about to be thirsting over willy wonka aGAIN https://t.co/7bNLmz4zq0 — paulˣ (@paulswhtn) October 10, 2021 @paulswhtn

timothee chalamet willy wonka is what happens when a hollywood focus group tries to create a tumblr sexyman. pic.twitter.com/k0Neh1DkwC — Gavia Baker-Whitelaw (@Hello_Tailor) October 10, 2021 @Hello_Tailor

I don’t need a sexy young Willy Wonka movie. Show me a wicked old, retired Wonka, on an unstoppable killing spree in his nursing home. Taking down seniors left and right with poisoned Werthers and booby-trapped pudding cups. — Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) October 11, 2021 @joshgondelman

Chalamet will be the third actor to play Willy Wonka, following Wilder and Johnny Depp, who starred in the 2005 film, "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory."

Unsurprisingly, many Twitter users reacted to the first photo of Chalamet as Wonka by sharing who they believe is the best actor to have played the character. And it appeared that many of the arguments were comparing Wilder's classic version to Depp's eccentric portrayal.

"I only acknowledge Gene Wilder as Willy Wonka," a user tweeted, while another wrote, "Johnny Depp as Willy wonka remains superior."

"Whoever says Johnny Depp is the better Willy Wonka is just wrong. Point blank. It will ALWAYS be Gene Wilder," another said.

Whoever says Johnny Depp is the better Willy Wonka is just wrong. Point blank. It will ALWAYS be Gene Wilder. pic.twitter.com/BIKA1NpsML — Bill Shannon (@RealBShannon3) October 10, 2021 @RealBShannon3

Johnny Depp as Willy wonka remains superior pic.twitter.com/TPn20TF4D3 — Little Pirate 🏴‍☠️ (@Sweeney_Depp) October 10, 2021 @Sweeney_Depp

I only acknowledge Gene Wilder as Willy Wonka — Trey (@treydayway) October 10, 2021 @treydayway

Truth be told... Gene Wilder will always be Willy Wonka. pic.twitter.com/9I0wEQ7ek8 — Jermaine (@JermaineWatkins) October 10, 2021 @JermaineWatkins

How many times are they gonna remake Willy Wonka? Aren't they tired of never reaching Gene Wilder levels yet? pic.twitter.com/10X75hM37M — Dr. Nicki Washington (@dr_nickiw) October 10, 2021 @dr_nickiw

Chalamet is currently shooting "Wonka" in the UK. "Paddington" director Paul King is helming the film for Warner Bros., which got the rights to the Wonka IP from the Roald Dahl Estate in 2016.

Speaking about the project with TIME Magazine for their latest cover story, Chalamet, who has already recorded music for the film, said, "It's not mining the darker emotions in life. It's a celebration of being off-center and of being O.K. with the weirder parts of you that don't quite fit in."

"Wonka" is set to be released on March 17, 2023.