La La Anthony Speaks Out About Divorce From Carmelo Anthony: It 'Hit Me Really Hard'

"It came out of nowhere. I wasn't expecting it."

La La Anthony is addressing her divorce from Carmelo Anthony.

While appearing on Power 105.1 FM's "The Angie Martinez Show" this week, the actress broke her silence on the separation, admitting that she was "caught off guard" and it "hit [her] really hard."

In June, La La, 39, filed for divorce from Carmelo following 11 years of marriage and 16 years together. The pair had previously split up in 2017, however, they reportedly reconciled in late 2018. But their marriage was said to have become "strained" in 2019.

Although the two -- who share son Kian, 14, -- has been officially estranged for a few months, La La confirmed they haven't been a couple for "years."

"To a lot of people, it feels like this single thing is new," she told Martinez. "It's been years now that we've separated, so I've dealt with the emotions behind it. I still have my moments, but for the most part, I can talk about it now and laugh about it and find the humor in it all. Otherwise, I'd be a basket case. I already went through that part."

However, the TV personality admitted the split was difficult being in the public eye.

"I was bad because it was public. I was bad because there were other people involved. It was bad because there were allegations. It got bad," La La explained, referring to the several reports over of Carmelo's alleged infidelity over the years.

"That s--- hit me really hard," she added. "It came out of nowhere. I wasn't expecting it. Even a lawyer said once, 'Well, he's a basketball player -- what did you expect?' And I'm like, 'To be honest, I didn't expect that. I didn't go into this marriage expecting that. So I was caught off guard."

Although they are no longer a couple, La La said she and Carmelo remain friends -- and co-parent Kiyan.

"We started as best friends [and] I love that we still have that friendship," she explained. "We're raising a kid together. [There's] no drama with us. There's no beef."

When asked how Kiyan is handling his parents' split, La La said, "It's a transition, but I think now has been long enough to where he's used to it. ... [He's] like, 'I just want my mom and my dad to be happy. Whatever that means.'"

"We have our family group text and we get along great. He sees that. That makes him feel good," she continued. "I'm not like I'm talking bad about his dad or vice versa. We would never do that."

The "Think Like a Man" star revealed she hasn't begun dating again, but laughed while discussing how she's been getting flooded with DMs. Meanwhile, La La also shared whether or she'd ever walk down the aisle again in the future.

"Marriage, I don't think I could do that ever again," she said. "I mean some, like, amazing person would have to come. I don't see that happening again, but I don't know what God has in store for me."

Ultimately, through her divorce, La La said, "[You] realize how strong you are and resilient, and you bounce back. And then you're checking DMs and trying to go on a date."