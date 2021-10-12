Megan Fox Reveals Body Dysmorphia: 'I Have A Lot Of Deep Insecurities'

The actress also opens up about how she was treated in Hollywood earlier in her career.

In a feature with boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly for British GQ Style, Megan Fox revealed her struggles with body dysmorphia and self confidence.

"We may look at somebody and think, 'That person's so beautiful. Their life must be so easy,'" the 35-year-old actress admitted. "They most likely don't feel that way about themselves."

Fox told the publication that despite being branded as Hollywood's “hot girl” she often struggles with her own image. "Yeah, I have body dysmorphia," she stated. "I have a lot of deep insecurities."

The "Transformers" actress was also asked about the public's recent re-examination of her past work and how poorly she was treated early on in her career. Fox shared that she purposefully stepped away from the spotlight to work on herself after her initial rise to fame.

"That is something that I did a lot of work on," she said. "I've done everything you can do to try to make sense of that because it's easy when you go through something like that to feel like a victim, obviously."

"That's your first instinct and response, but that doesn't serve you and that makes life miserable, living life as a victim," she continued. "'Why is this happening to me?' You're giving away your power constantly."