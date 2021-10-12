Tori Spelling Says Luke Perry 'Went to Brawl' for Her with Verbally Abusive Ex

Getty

"You were the first boy to ever make me feel worth as a human…"

Tori Spelling paid tribute to her late "Beverly Hills, 90210" costar Luke Perry on what would have been his 55th birthday -- and revealed how he "fiercely" stood up for her back in the day.

Sharing a throwback photo of the late actor giving Spelling a kiss on the cheek, she began her caption, "Happy Birthday to my friend and brother Luke…You are missed so much. Not a day goes by that I don’t think about you. You were one of a kind."

"I remember meeting you as a young insecure teen girl. You were the first boy to ever make me feel worth as a human, a female, and a comedienne," she continued. "As a friend and big brother. You stood up for me fiercely. Went to brawl literally for me when I was in a verbally abusive relationship and sat and talked me thru the most insecure moments of a teen angst girls life."

The 48-year-old actress also recalled Perry's loving nickname for her -- "camel," a reference to her long eyelashes -- before talking about his love for her and her children. Spelling described his energy as a "pure selfless love," before calling him "a giver in this ungiving life" whose "loving nature carried through decades."

"Loved getting texts and calls asking about my kids and always ending with 'Uncle Luke loves them'. As a parent you defined hands on," Spelling continued, remembering the actor’s own relationship with his children. "Always putting Jack and Sophie first. Loved showing off pics of Jack wrestling and the purses and pieces Sophie designed and crafted. Always saying T you and Soph would hit it off DIY'ing together."

The actor passed away at the age of 53 in March 2019, after suffering a massive stroke. Perry left behind two children with his ex-wife Rachel Sharp, Jack Perry, 24, and Sophie Perry, 21.

"2 regrets I have. We never had that Taco Tuesday family night at your house {I heard your tacos were the best} and that I couldn't fulfill your vision and dream of our cast doing that horror film you were so passionate about making with them," she added. "Sorry both those things never happened."

The 90210 actress concluded her post, "Today, and everyday we all miss you and hold you in our hearts. Everyone does. You made quite the impression on this lifetime Lukey."