Adele Releases First Single In Six Years -- Watch 'Easy on Me' Video Now!

"There ain't room for a things to change, when we are both so deeply stuck in our ways."

Adele has finally released the first single from her long-awaited "30" album, a track called "Easy On Me."

The song and accompanying music video drop come after six years since the release of her last album, "25," back in 2015.

In an interview with both American and British Vogue, the Grammy Award winning singer revealed that "30" will be a reflection of how she felt when she filed for a turbulent divorce to Simon Konecki in 2019.

"There ain't room for a things to change, when we are both so deeply stuck in our ways," she sings in the song. "You can't deny how hard I've tried, I've changеd who I was to put you both first, But now I give up."

While a serious tune, the video ends with her breaking into laughter after the director yells cut.

Of her divorce, she told the British publication, "It just wasn't right for me any more. I didn't want to end up like a lot of other people I knew." She added, "I wasn't miserable miserable, but I would have been miserable had I not put myself first. But, yeah, nothing bad happened or anything like that."

Adele carried the same sentiments while speaking to American Vogue, saying, "I was just going through the motions and I wasn't happy. Neither of us did anything wrong. Neither of us hurt each other or anything like that. It was just: I want my son to see me really love, and be loved. It's really important to me."

The full album will drop next month, on November 19, a move the singer confirmed in an Instagram post detailing her state of mind while making her new music.

She shared with fans that the body of work has been a means of catharsis for her throughout some tough times.

The artist wrote that "30", "was my ride or die throughout the most turbulent period of my life."

"When I was writing it, it was my friend who came over with a bottle of wine and a takeaway to cheer me up,” she continued. "My wise friend who always gives the best advice. Not to forget the one who’s wild and says 'It's your Saturn return babes f--k it, you only live once.'"