Billie Eilish Confronts Jimmy Kimmel For Making Her 'Look Stupid' On National TV

ABC

She wasn't thrilled with how she looked after her last appearance on his show.

During an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on Wednesday October 13, Billie Eilish confronted the talk show host for making her "look stupid" the last time she swung by his set.

The "Happier than Ever" singer was referring to the infamous viral 2019 interview in which she admitted she didn't know who Van Halen was.

Back in November 2019, Jimmy Kimmel asked the then 17-year-old if she was familiar with Van Halen and she responded with, "Who?" Jimmy joked, "I'm gonna start crying."

At the time, Kimmel was quizzing her on pop culture references from 1984, when he was 17. Some of these references included Van Halen, Run-DMC and Cabbage Patch Kids.

"Wait, really quick," Billie said amusingly on Wednesday. "Do you remember the last time I was here? You made me look a little stupid."

Kimmel explained that it wasn't intentional, while the singer said her apparent cluelessness was simply part of a bit she was playing for the audience's entertainment.

"I thought it was funny because I was playing along, and everybody thought I was actually serious and didn't know anything," Eilish said.

"As I recall, you weren't familiar with Van Halen, and I was like, 'What!'", Kimmel laughed and to which Eilish replied, "Yes, there was a lot things you asked, and I was like, 'I don't know.'"

The 19-year-old declared that she would quiz the 53-year-old on popular Gen-Z references as an attempt to stump the talk show host. Although Kimmel was enthusiastic about the challenge, Eilish couldn't think of any references on the top of her head and the pair moved on.

The Grammy Award winning singer previously referenced the 2019 interview during her acceptance speech at Variety’s Hitmakers event. While she didn't mention Kimmel by name she said, "Thank you for not making me look stupid, like everybody else wants to do on TV."