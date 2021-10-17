Kardashians, Friends and Fans Congratulate Kourtney and Travis Barker on Engagement

Celebrity
Getty

The eldest Kardashian sister is set to wed for the first time ever after Travis proposed just one day after his "SNL" appearance -- and their backstage PDA!

It's been a whirlwind week of adventure for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, culminating with a surprise engagement on Sunday in Montecito, according to TMZ.

Kourtney has three children with Scott Disick and has dated several different men over the years, but never before has the reality star said yes to getting hitched. Clearly the whirlwind romance with the Blink-182 drummer put her in a whole different head space than any of her previous relationships.

It helps that Travis pulled out all the stops for this proposal. Based on the images and video we've seen so far, it was a gorgeous beach vista with more flowers than you could probably count in a lifetime. And, as you might expect, the rock is absolutely huge.

It was Kim Kardashian who had the ring shots, as Kourtney focused on the magical moment itself in her Instagram post. And Kim wasn't the only one to share her enthusiasm for the newly engaged couple.

For her post, Kourtney simply captioned it, "Forever," followed by Travis' IG handle. Travis' response echoed her message, writing simply, "FOREVER ♾."

While he hasn't posted about the engagement himself, Travis did share Kourtney's posts, as well as a short video Kim posted to her Instagram Stories of the two of them kissing passionately before getting a close look at the merchandise.

Perhaps it's no surprise, then, that Kim's comment to Kourtney's post was, "💍💍💍." She did follow that up with another comment, featuring three heart emojis. Kendall Jenner shared a shot of the bling, too, on her IG Stories, while Kylie split the difference with a shot of the proposal and another of the ring.

Travis' daughter, Alabama, was among the first to share her congratulations, commenting on Kourtney's post, "Love u guys ❤️🙌." She also shared a pic to her Instagram Stories at the dinner table -- also adorned with roses -- set up after the ceremony with Travis kissing a beaming Kourtney.

"So happy for you guys I love u both," she captioned the image. Her brother, Landon, shared a similar sentiment, alongside a short video clip of the happy couple at the dinner table. "Congratulations," he wrote to the pair. "I'm so happy for you guys love you guys so much!

Kourtney's close friend, Khadijah Haqq McCray, kept it short and sweet with a single emoji: ❤️. Winnie Harlow shared her excitement with an, "Ahhhhh 😍congratulations, while Addison Rae was even louder (in print), adding, "IM SCREAMING." Shanina Shaik, meanwhile, was so excited, she commented twice. Once to drop in three heart emojis and again to write, "Omg yesssss."

She got love from other reality stars, as well, with Sammi Sweetheart giving her a sweetheart emoji, while Melissa Gorga wrote, "Ahhh! kourt will walk down the aisle ❤️❤️."

Countless Kardashian fans were dropping comments in the post throughout the night, too, but our favorite probably goes to Samir, who wrote, "He has to change his name to Kravis Karker now."

The engagement quickly got the couple trending on Twitter, as fans all jumped in to share their congratulations to the happy couple -- and, of course, poke a little fun at the famous family. Kim even made their couple name official!

