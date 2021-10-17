Kardashians, Friends and Fans Congratulate Kourtney and Travis Barker on Engagement

Getty

The eldest Kardashian sister is set to wed for the first time ever after Travis proposed just one day after his "SNL" appearance -- and their backstage PDA!

It's been a whirlwind week of adventure for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, culminating with a surprise engagement on Sunday in Montecito, according to TMZ.

Kourtney has three children with Scott Disick and has dated several different men over the years, but never before has the reality star said yes to getting hitched. Clearly the whirlwind romance with the Blink-182 drummer put her in a whole different head space than any of her previous relationships.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

It helps that Travis pulled out all the stops for this proposal. Based on the images and video we've seen so far, it was a gorgeous beach vista with more flowers than you could probably count in a lifetime. And, as you might expect, the rock is absolutely huge.

It was Kim Kardashian who had the ring shots, as Kourtney focused on the magical moment itself in her Instagram post. And Kim wasn't the only one to share her enthusiasm for the newly engaged couple.

For her post, Kourtney simply captioned it, "Forever," followed by Travis' IG handle. Travis' response echoed her message, writing simply, "FOREVER ♾."

While he hasn't posted about the engagement himself, Travis did share Kourtney's posts, as well as a short video Kim posted to her Instagram Stories of the two of them kissing passionately before getting a close look at the merchandise.

Instagram

Perhaps it's no surprise, then, that Kim's comment to Kourtney's post was, "💍💍💍." She did follow that up with another comment, featuring three heart emojis. Kendall Jenner shared a shot of the bling, too, on her IG Stories, while Kylie split the difference with a shot of the proposal and another of the ring.

Travis' daughter, Alabama, was among the first to share her congratulations, commenting on Kourtney's post, "Love u guys ❤️🙌." She also shared a pic to her Instagram Stories at the dinner table -- also adorned with roses -- set up after the ceremony with Travis kissing a beaming Kourtney.

Instagram

Instagram

"So happy for you guys I love u both," she captioned the image. Her brother, Landon, shared a similar sentiment, alongside a short video clip of the happy couple at the dinner table. "Congratulations," he wrote to the pair. "I'm so happy for you guys love you guys so much!

Kourtney's close friend, Khadijah Haqq McCray, kept it short and sweet with a single emoji: ❤️. Winnie Harlow shared her excitement with an, "Ahhhhh 😍congratulations, while Addison Rae was even louder (in print), adding, "IM SCREAMING." Shanina Shaik, meanwhile, was so excited, she commented twice. Once to drop in three heart emojis and again to write, "Omg yesssss."

She got love from other reality stars, as well, with Sammi Sweetheart giving her a sweetheart emoji, while Melissa Gorga wrote, "Ahhh! kourt will walk down the aisle ❤️❤️."

Countless Kardashian fans were dropping comments in the post throughout the night, too, but our favorite probably goes to Samir, who wrote, "He has to change his name to Kravis Karker now."

The engagement quickly got the couple trending on Twitter, as fans all jumped in to share their congratulations to the happy couple -- and, of course, poke a little fun at the famous family. Kim even made their couple name official!

I respect Kourtney Kardashian so much. She actually waited to be with someone she loves. She was with Scott for 9 years and had 3 kids with him but didn’t settle. She’s 42 now & is engaged to the person she loves. Marry when you’re ready not because you’re “getting old” — Marishka (@maryy_lisa) October 18, 2021 @maryy_lisa

KOURTNEY AND TRAVIS ARE ENGAGED OMG AND THAT RING pic.twitter.com/NvrHGszmIs — sheila (@winterdaylov) October 18, 2021 @winterdaylov

travis and kourtney are engaged no way omg I’m so happy for them, they deserve all the happiness in the world!! — mandy misses kells 🪐 (@rushinmyveins) October 18, 2021 @rushinmyveins

Kourtney Kardashian is engaged 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 I'm so happy for them pic.twitter.com/9bnxH4SZra — 𝑷𝒂𝒊𝒈𝒆 ఌ︎ꨄ︎ (@recklesspaige) October 18, 2021 @recklesspaige

I'm honestly happy that Kourtney and Travis have found each other. People make fun of them for their age but genuine love is a beautiful thing and it's never too late to find it. If they're happy then that's what matters. I wish them the best. pic.twitter.com/o4NYrUu9Bj — Destiny ✩ the reject (@nessaswhore_) October 18, 2021 @nessaswhore_

Kris Jenner typing up the contract for a kuwtk wedding special now that Kourtney is engaged pic.twitter.com/mQvkW38P72 — beth (@bgh5320) October 18, 2021 @bgh5320

kourtney and travis got engaged… kylie’s 2nd baby is on the way… kim’s divorce… this really would’ve been the KUWTK season of a mf lifetime 🥲🥲 pic.twitter.com/4Vk1y1bPKT — snazzy sam (@oocsamantha) October 18, 2021 @oocsamantha

Kourtney getting in her serious relationship and getting engaged after the show is over pic.twitter.com/qabwCaYjtg — ThreeRims (@Fancy12347) October 18, 2021 @Fancy12347

When Kourtney kardashian and travis barker get engaged and Kris Jenner realizes she gets to plan a punk rock wedding pic.twitter.com/eUPHm9EkWa — hannah frankel (@hannahfrank33) October 18, 2021 @hannahfrank33

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, MGK and Megan Fox all sleep like this. pic.twitter.com/TjWGCQjFLe — Patrick Crossen (Hyacinth) (@HyaPatrick) October 17, 2021 @HyaPatrick