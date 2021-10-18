Will Smith Gives Fitness Update After Vowing to Get Into 'Best Shape of My Life'

Instagram

"And to think Sundays used to be for muffins."

After announcing his commitment to getting "into the best shape of my life" back in May, Will Smith gave his followers an update on his progress.

On Sunday, the 53-year-old superstar posted a training montage to Instagram, showing how his weekends have seriously changed since his fitness initiative.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"And to think Sundays used to be for muffins #bestshapeofmylife," he captioned the post, which begins with a trainer screaming at him, "Are you in your bed right now? Get the f--k up!"

The rest of the clip shows him hitting the gym, going through a rotation of weights, crunches, pull-ups and running around a track.

"Sundays aren't an excuse to rest," reads some text at the top of the footage.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Back in May, the actor shared a clip of himself posing in boxer briefs to his page and announced he would be partnering with YouTube for a series that documents his fitness journey titled "Best Shape Of My Life."

Smith captioned the post, "This is the body that carried me through an entire pandemic and countless days grazing thru the pantry. I love this body, but I wanna FEEL better," he captioned the video at the time. "No more midnight muffins…this is it! Imma get in the BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!!!!! Teaming up with @YouTube to get my health & wellness back on track. Hope it works!"

Youtube also released a press statement announcing the collaboration, stating the new series will not only revolve around the actor getting into shape, but also dealing with middle age and getting his mojo back.

"This new six-part fitness unscripted series from Westbrook Media and YouTube Originals is the story of Will Smith, looking up one day to find himself in middle age, rebuilding his body into the best shape of his life and getting his groove back along the way," read the release.

The statement added, "This is the fun, funny, inspirational, wildly adventurous, and deeply entertaining story of Smith challenging himself to improve every aspect of his fitness, from agility to power to recovery and more, teaming up with guests including pro athletes, scientists and experts, and top YouTube creators."

The series will be released in 2022 on YouTube.