Blue Ivy Stars In New Tiffany & Co. Ad Campaign With Parents Beyonce and Jay-Z

Instagram

The 9-year-old joins the couple's About Love campaign.

The Carters had a date night with Tiffanys -- and their daughter tagged along.

As a continuation of the couple's "About Love" campaign with Tiffany & Co, Beyonce, 40, Jay-Z, 51, and Blue Ivy, 9, shot a short film called "Date Night" that highlights their romance and shows a more playful side of their relationship.

The film and the campaign as a whole was largely inspired by the iconic 1961 movie, "Breakfast at Tiffany's," showing the Carters in the backseat of a New York taxi.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The scene begins with Beyonce in full glam, applying red lipstick adorned with Tiffany pieces including include a 10 carat diamond ring and six carat earrings. Once Jay-Z joins her in the car, the "Drunk in Love" singer begins a game of "he loves me, he loves me not" with a small bouquet of yellow daisies.

After exchanging sweet glances with his wife, the hip hop mogul asks his wife, "Shall we get pizza?"

Beyonce confirms, "I think we need pizza."

The couple shares a New York slice while driving around the city when the 40-year-old singer decides the pair also need champagne. After clinking a glass of Armand de Brignac, Jay-Z's brand of bubbly, the two are then joined by Blue Ivy and a cute pooch -- who chase the couple down on the street.

The video ends with the two of them sharing smooches in the backseat, as the daisy confirms that, yes, "he loves" her - as "Put Your Head On My Shoulder" plays in the background.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The "About Love" campaign launched last month with a photoshoot featuring Jay-Z wearing Jean Schlumberger's legendary Bird on a Rock brooch, while Beyonce donned the iconic Tiffany yellow diamond -- making her the fourth person to ever wear it after Mary Whitehouse, Audrey Hepburn and Lady Gaga.

The EVP of product and communications at Tiffany & Co., Alexandre Arnault, called the couple the "epitome of the modern love story."

"As a brand that has always stood for love, strength and self-expression, we could not think of a more iconic couple that better represents Tiffany's values," he said. "We are honored to have the Carters as a part of the Tiffany family."