Mel C 'Gutted' After Shocking 'Dancing with the Stars' Elimination

"My plan was to hopefully be here for longer. It feels really, really weird."

Mel C is "gutted" to have been eliminated from "Dancing With The Stars" in Monday's episode.

The former Spice Girl and her partner Gleb Savchenko were voted off in another close call after performing the foxtrot on "Grease" night. Both she and Olivia Jade wound up in the bottom, despite being two of the strongest dancers of the season.

Following her elimination, the singer expressed her shock and disbelief in an Instagram video.

"I've just been voted off. You just never know what's gonna happen," she said, still in her "Grease" getup. "I just feel a little bit in shock really because I think you've always had to think about next week and picking yourself up and starting a new dance."

"My plan was to hopefully be here for longer. It feels really, really weird," the 47-year-old admitted. "Thank you for everyone who's supported me, in all honesty I've been giving myself such a hard time and I truly believe everything happens for a reason."

She continued, "This show is wonderful, it's really hard. I have so much respect for everyone that does it but the good thing is that means I can get on with releasing new music."

Although Sporty Spice expressed disappointment in her caption, she projected an overall message of gratitude and thanked her "DWTS" partner Savchenko.

"I'm gutted to have been eliminated tonight but it's one of those things and it wasn't meant to be," she wrote. "It's been an incredible experience and I've met some wonderful people, the foremost being my fantastic partner and teacher @glebsavchenkoofficial."

Mel C concluded her caption and her time on "DWTS", "I would like to thank so many people for the support they've given me, the wonderful production and crew on the show, but most of all, my amazing fans who were with me all the way."

Mel C and Savchenko channeled Olivia Newton John and John Travolta for a dance set to "You're the One That I Want."

The first three judges were in favor two to one of saving the Spice Girl, but head judge Len Goodman -- whose vote holds double the weight -- chose to save Jade instead.

Mel is the second Spice Girl to have appeared on the competitive dance show, after Mel B placed as runner-up in the competition back in in 2007.