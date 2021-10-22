Lena Dunham Pays Tribute to Her Girls On-Screen Dad Peter Scolari Following His Death

Getty

Bob Newhart also honored his late "Newart" costar, saying Scolari's "passing at 66 is way too early."

Lena Dunham penned a heartfelt tribute to Peter Scolari, her "Girls" on-screen father who passed away Friday at the age of 66.

The veteran actor, who grew to fame alongside Tom Hanks in the sitcom "Bosom Buddies" and starred in "Newhart," died following a two-year battle from cancer.

"The shyest extrovert, the most dramatic comedian, the most humble icon," Lena began. "You had lived enough life to know that a TV show was just a TV show, but also to appreciate just what it meant to be allowed to play pretend for a living - and you never let us forget that this job was a privilege."

She went on to say Scolari was as grateful to be part of a summer stock production in a barn as he was to be nominated for an Emmy, which he won in 2016 for his role of Tad Horvath on "Girls."

"You bragged nonstop about your kids, you had the best stories - like when you did 'Circus of the Stars' and 'that’s when I learned to walk a tightrope, there's not much to it' - and when we told you that you would be coming out of the closet on the show you said 'thank you, you can trust me with this.'"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

She concluded, "I couldn't have been raised up by a better TV 'papa.' Thank you, Scolari, for every chat between set ups, every hug onscreen and off and every 'Oh, Jeez.' We will miss you so much."

Bob Newhart also sent out a tweet in Scolari's honor on Friday afternoon. "I knew that Peter was sick, but his death comes as a great shock. We were friends for over 40 years," he wrote. "Julia and Peter were an essential part of the success of 'Newhart.' He was a fantastic person & a joy to work with. He will be sorely missed, his passing at 66 is way too early."

Scolari also graced the small screen in "Muphy Brown," "The Good Fight," "The West Wing" and most recently as Bishop Thomas Marx on the supernatural drama "Evil."

"Evil" star Katja Herbers also tweeted out her condolences, saying Scolari "was absolutely wonderful. What an incredible loss." She retweeted series co-creator Michael King's tribute as well.

Peter Scolari, who died today, was one of the funniest—sneakily funny—actors we’ve worked with. He always took a nothing scene and found different ways to twist it, and throw in odd pauses that made it jump. I will try to collect my thoughts more. He was just wonderful. pic.twitter.com/25z6xgmD3f — Robert King (@RKing618) October 22, 2021 @RKing618

To watch Peter Scolari’s dailies was a thrill because he always found new ways to go. He molded the highs and lows of a scene, but always looking for the comic spin, and he’d massage a phrase with each take until he could hear the laughter in his head. This is a real loss. pic.twitter.com/7AaERU2Rup — Robert King (@RKing618) October 22, 2021 @RKing618

It always felt like Peter Scolari found new ways to wear the priest wardrobe for comic effect. He knew his role was essentially funny, even though he often played straight man to something absurd said by another character. But he knew the laugh was in the reaction not the action. pic.twitter.com/8nraMMotyp — Robert King (@RKing618) October 22, 2021 @RKing618

Beyond everything else, Peter Scolari was a mensch, a hard worker, a thoughtful actor, always a pleasure on a set. This feels like a very depressing day. Writing about him makes it a bit easier, but not really. pic.twitter.com/aKsW9uG5no — Robert King (@RKing618) October 22, 2021 @RKing618

An alum of the Great White Way as well, the New York native had roles in "Hairspray," "Sly Fox," "Magic/Bird," "Bronx Bombers," and "Wicked."