Psychic Connects Lili Estefan with Mom Who Died By Suicide on Red Table Talk (Exclusive)

"I'm sensing her and I keep hearing her say, 'I'm sorry,'" said medium Matt Fraser.

Gloria Estefan, daughter Emily and niece Lili attempted to communicate with their deceased loved ones with the help of a medium on a special "Red Table Talk: The Estefans."

During an exclusive clip of Thursday's episode, famed psychic Matt Fraser sat down with the ladies and said he immediately felt the presence of a "million different souls" trying to connect to the family. He then focused on Lili, whose mother died by suicide when she was 10 years old.

"Your mother is here," Matt claimed. "Right away, I'm sensing her and I keep hearing her say, 'I'm sorry, I'm sorry, I'm sorry."

"She just leaned over and said to me, 'Matt, you got to let her know how much that I love her," he continued. "Because your mom says to me, that before her passing, she had a lot of struggles with her moods. She's telling me her moods were up and down, up and down, up and down."

In a previous "Red Table Talk" episode tackling grief, Lili revealed she wasn't able to say good-bye to her mother. "It happened very fast, I always say she passed from a heart attack but it was actually a tragic death," Lili told the panel at the time. In another episode, she said her mother struggled with depression, mental illness and would have breaks from reality before her death.

"I remember my father getting there and telling me, 'Life is not fair and sometimes you don't get exactly what you want,'" she said, recalling the day her mother died. "And he went on to say, 'Your mom,' I knew right away. 'Your mom passed away.'"

Continuing his reading in the clip, Matt explained, "Your mom's stepping forward and she's taking responsibility for the way she died. But she's telling me that this was both a a physical issue that she thought, and also an emotional issue."

After Matt asked Lili if she could understand what her mother meant by that, Lili nodded her head "yes."

"Because most of your life, your mom tells me, she thought that she was sick or thought that there were things wrong with her," Matt added. With a confused look, Lili repeated Matt's statement: "She thought there was something wrong with her?"

"Like what?" Lili asked. "Will she tell me what?"

