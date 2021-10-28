Cynthia Bailey on Whether She'll Join RHOBH After Atlanta Exit (Exclusive)

TooFab/Bravo

She's "not closed" to it — but she's certainly not quite ready to discuss it with her husband!

Cynthia Bailey is "not closed" to the idea of joining the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" — but she needs a little "drama break" first.

The RHOA alum addressed the question, fittingly enough, as she touched down in LAX last week.

Her husband of one year, sportscaster Mike Hill, is based here in Los Angeles, so naturally the 54-year-old spends a lot of time on the West Coast ... so would she be willing to make a permanent move?

"Never say never. I'm open, I will be wherever my husband is," she said — just as the man himself was calling her on FaceTime.

"Wherever we are, she's going to be with me!" Hill agreed with a smile over the phone.

"He said what he said, he said, 'Wherever he is, that's where I'm going to be,'" she reiterated.

But Cynthia got a bit of a shock when her hubby was asked whether he'd be happy with her joining up with RHOBH.

'"Woah, wait, wait, wait — it's too early for that!" Cynthia interjected before he could answer, laughing. "I'm still on break! It's too early for that, no. I'm on break, he said it's too early to talk about that. I've only been retired for two and a half weeks!"

Nevertheless, the concept has obviously crossed the really star's mind.

"You know what? I'm not closed to it," she continued, "but right now I'm enjoying just taking a drama break. I need a spiritual reboot, I want to do other things, we have so many other projects going on which you'll be seeing about all that stuff."

So how does one "spiritually reboot" after 11 years on reality TV? Mike also fielded this one.

"Prayer and good sex," he declared with an even bigger smile — and once again, his wife was on the exact same page.