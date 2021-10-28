Kelly Osbourne Is Celebrating Five Months of Sobriety On Her Birthday

Instagram

Kelly Osbourne has multiple milestones to celebrate!

The "Fashion Police" personality is not only turning 37, but also reaching five months in her journey with sobriety.

On Wednesday October 27, Kelly Osbourne took to Instagram to mark the two huge milestones by posting a selfie holding a cake, as well as a screenshot of her twelve step program tracker.

"Today marks my 37th birthday and I'm 5 months sober!!!," she captioned her post. "I am filled with so much gratitude it’s almost overwhelming!"

Last April, the reality star revealed that she had relapsed after four years of sober living. She confessed to her fans on an Instagram story, "I relapsed. Not proud of it, but I am back on track, and I will be doing a podcast this week where I tell everybody about what's going on and what happened."

"This is something I am going to battle for the rest of my life," she continued. "It's never going to be easy."

"And I just wanted to tell you guys the truth, 'cause I never, ever want to lie to you," Osbourne concluded. "Thank you so much for your support and your love, and you'll be hearing from me soon."

Kelly opened up about her relapse on "The Red Table Talk" with Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris. She details accounts of dealing with her addiction while on vacation and ultimately succumbing to breaking her sobriety and drinking.

She told the hosts at the time, "I was alone, sitting by a pool, and waiting for somebody to come have a meeting with me and I saw this woman and her husband had a glass of champagne and it looked really nice."

"I was like 'Oh I can do that too.' And then the next day, I had two glasses. And then the day after that it was bottles," she continued.

The now 37-year-old spoke to People Magazine in June and shared that she realized that she had a problem after seeing the reaction of her boyfriend after relapsing.

"I only want to be the best version of myself, for my family and my boyfriend and my friends and I was not. I was the furthest thing away from that," Osbourne explained.