TikTok Star and Youtuber Huey Haha Dead at 22

He leaves behind a two-year-old daughter.

Huey Ha, best known as Huey Haha on TikTok and YouTube, has died at the age if 22.

Reports of Ha's death circulated over multiple social media platforms on Wednesday until he became a trending story. Based in Stockton, California, he leaves behind a daughter, Princess Ha, 2.

Although his cause of death has not been revealed, an Instagram post on the late social media star’s account confirmed his passing and shared the details to a GoFundMe that will finance a memorial service, as well as help for his little girl.

"Rest In Peace to Huey Ha. Huey Ha passed away October 25, 2021," the caption read. "He loved and appreciated every single one of his supporters."

Huey Haha first rose to internet fame two years ago with his short-form comedy bits and often sported a blinged out grill. The social media comedian had amassed 4.5 million views on TikTok, as well as 450,000 subscribers on YouTube and 200,000 followers on Instagram.

The Independent reported that his booming TikTok account has now been deleted since his death.

His most popular video was titled, "When you try and fight the wrong guy," and details a bit that features Ha running away from a man he was going to fight after learning he has a black belt in karate. The short comedy skit received 27 million views back in September 2020.

Coby Jdn, friend and GoFundMe organizer, shared a tribute to the late TikTok star on Instagram that included a carousel of images featuring their friendship.

"Used to saying RIP but this hurt the most. We always hated comedy cuz all people see is laughs, not what we hadda do or go through," Jdn captioned the post. "They already took the fun out the comedy but now its not gon be the same without you. We love you brother see you in the future."

Friends and followers on Instagram and Twitter also mourned his loss, one user commented, "That boy had half of Stockton laughin' at his skits. Rest in paradise to Huey."

Another follower said, "Man RIP Huey. This got me f – – ked up. Idk what happened but I understand the grind to get to where he was. Praying for his baby girl and fam. How did Huey Haha die?"

"Rest in Paradise to this young, creative, and amazingly talented star. You will be missed. Prayers and condolences to all of your friends and family."