Dorit Kemsley, Husband Release Statement After Terrifying Home Invasion

"Life is going to return to normal hopefully."

The Kemsley family is "doing ok" after a terrifying home invasion and robbery earlier this week.

On Friday, PK Kemsley -- husband of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Dorit Kemsley -- shared a joint statement from the duo to his Instagram page, alongside a photo of the couple and their two children (above).

"I would like to thank you all for your kind words of support. Dorit and myself have been overwhelmed by the show of love," he wrote. "We can't respond to every message (I can't even respond to all the texts and what's apps)... So I wanted to tell you all that we are doing ok."

"I'm home and we are all together and will get through this," he added. "The babies are great they are the totally unaware and life is going to return to normal hopefully very quickly."

The note was signed, "Much Love, PK and Dorit."

"Love you guys," wrote Kyle Richards in the comments, while Crystal Kung Minkoff added, "Sending endless love to you, D and the kids. ❤️🙏"

"We are all so grateful everyone is OK," commented Andy Cohen. "And Dorit can teach us all a thing or two about facing down danger."

Speaking with photographers as he returned home to LAX, PK added (via Daily Mail): "She's in shock. I'm going to see her now. I haven't seen her yet - I was so worried. I don't know a lot at the moment. I just know thank God my babies are ok, thank God Dorit's ok. She's at home but not alone and I'm rushing to her now."

According to TMZ, three men "stormed" Dorit's bedroom, threatening her life at gunpoint before fleeing "with a ton of very expensive possessions" on Wednesday night. The reality star reportedly "begged for her life, shouting, 'Don't Kill Me!' during the ordeal. Around $100k worth of valuables were taken, PK wasn't home at the time of the robbery.