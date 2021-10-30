Watch Lizzo Shock Fans As She 'Takes Hollywood' in Unreal Baby Yoda Costume

Getty/Instagram

The rapper gave a surprise performance of "Truth Hurts" dressed as Grogu from "The Mandalorian."

Lizzo took her Halloween tricks to a galaxy far, far away as she dressed up as Grogu from "The Mandalorian."

The rapper let her fans see the unbelievable transformation into the character -- affectionately referred to as Baby Yoda -- on her TikTok and Instagram on Saturday, with the caption, "CEO OF 🥺 FOR HALLOWEEN… GROGU LOVE MACAROONIS BUT CRAZY LAST NIGHT GOT 🥺."

She then shared hilarious clips of her walking around Hollywood Boulevard incognito where she posed for pictures with unwitting fans.

Captioning the clip, "GROGU TAKES HOLLYWOOD 🥺 GROGU JUST WANNA SAY… LAST NIGHT IF U SAW GROGU… NO YOU DIDNT 🥺🐸," Lizzo also shared a snippet of her surprise performance for Spotify's Ghost Town Halloween Party in West Hollywood.

The singer belted out "Truth Hurts" in all her Star Wars-clad glory before dropping the mic and quickly heading out for what was sure to be more Halloween fun.

In another post from Grogu aka Lizzo. the singer can be seen sipping on a cocktail and flashing the peace sign while referring to the "Jedi mind trick" in the caption, which read, "A representative from Grogu's publicity team has issued a statement regarding the paparazzi photos taken last night: 'Grogu aka Baby Yoda aka The Child has no recollection of these events. In fact, these events never happened.' *jedi hand wave*"

Check out Lizzo winning Halloween in more posts, below!

