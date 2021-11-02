Hailey Baldwin Reveals Rough Patch with Justin Bieber After She Did Something 'Immature and Stupid'

Getty

She also opens up about having doubts about their future after getting married -- and how her mom set her straight.

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber just got real about their relationship -- and opened up about a pair of rough patches they've weathered together.

During a joint appearance on the "In Good Faith with Chelsea & Judah Smith" podcast, Hailey vaguely revealed the couple went through a period where he wouldn't speak to her after she did something.

"It was actually very sad when we didn't speak," she said. "I did something that really hurt him, and I think that kind of maybe took that idea [of marriage] out of his mind at that point." She added that whatever she did was "very immature and stupid," but offered up no other details.

During the same episode, the model also revealed that her mother, Kennya Baldwin, had to get involved after a particularly tough spot in their marriage as Justin was going through some mental health issues.

"I remember I called her a few different times, one particular time when we were in Brooklyn and I was calling her, I was crying," Baldwin said. "And I was like, 'I just can't do it. There's no way that I'm going to be able to do this if it's going to be like this forever.'"

"And I just remember she was so calm on the phone and she was like, 'It's going to pass, and you're going to be fine and he's going to be healthy and we're here for you,'" Hailey shared. "And I do feel like we just had a lot of support. I feel like if I didn't have support, it would've been 10 times harder, and it was already the hardest thing in my life at the time."

Back in April, the "Stay" singer admitted during a feature with GQ that their first year of marriage wasn't easy.

"There was a lot, going back to the trauma stuff. There was just lack of trust," he told the magazine. "There was all these things that you don't want to admit to the person that you're with, because it's scary. You don't want to scare them off by saying, 'I'm scared.'"

Bieber also admitted that he spent the first year "walking on eggshells."

During a recent episode of the "4D with Demi Lovato" podcast, Baldwin also opened up about speculation Justin treated her poorly, which came to a head over the summer after a video of Justin shouting animatedly at Hailey went viral, causing fans to speculate he was yelling at his wife.

"I think one of the biggest things is you have to know what the truth is behind everything," Hailey began. "You know, there's so many narratives that float around about me, about him, about us together."

"There's one big fat narrative that goes around that's like, 'Justin is not nice to her, and that he mistreats her,' and I'm just like, it's so far from the truth, and it's the complete and utter opposite."

Hailey went on to defend the pop singer by saying she feels "lucky" to have someone who is "extremely respectful" of her. "So when I see the opposite of that, I'm just like, 'Huh?' And everybody around who knows us personally would say the same thing."

"If the lie is, 'They’re miserable in their relationship,' well, the truth is that we've literally never been more obsessed with each other and we have so much fun together," she concluded.