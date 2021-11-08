Caitlyn Jenner Talks Strained Relationship with Kris Jenner: 'I Wish It Was Closer'

Seven/Getty

Caitlyn Jenner is getting candid about her relationship with her ex-wife Kris Jenner.

On Monday's episode of Australia's "Big Brother VIP," per Daily Mail, the reality star shared where she stands with Kris, whom she was married to for over two decades.

"I would say from my standpoint, our relationship is not as good as it should be," Caitlyn, 72, explained to her housemates. "I don't have any hard feelings towards her. ... I wish it was closer, but it's not."

When then asked by a co-star if she thinks Kris has any "misgivings" about her, Caitlyn said, "I think that's an understatement."

"Our relationship is okay," she added. "I think it could be better just because of the kids. It's always the way when you have that. It's all about how the mother and father, how they get along together. Is it easy? Is it good? Do they see each other? Is there any tension? This is reality."

Caitlyn and Kris, 66, announced they had separated in October 2013 after 22 years of marriage, and Kris filed for divorce in 2014. In March 2015, the former couple's became final. The following month, Caitlyn came out as a transgender woman. Caitlyn and Kris have been on somewhat rocky terms ever since.

The former pair share daughters Kendall, 25, and Kylie, 24. During their marriage, Caitlyn was also, of course, the step-parent to Kris' children from her marriage to Robert Kardashian: Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Rob.

During the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" reunion, which aired in June, Kris gave an update on her relationship with Caitlyn, saying the exes were "okay" and that it's "nice and friendly" when she sees or talks to Caitlyn. She also added that she and the family are in "constant contact" with Caitlyn's BFF Sophia Hutchins as well.

"It's part of the healing process to try to let the relationship build itself back," Kris said.

As shown on an April episode of the final season of "KUWTK," Sophia reached out to Kris asking for business advice for Caitlyn.

At the time, Kim said she believed her mom is still "super traumatized" from everything that went down between them and has had her "fair share of hurt" in her relationship with Caitlyn. Khloe pointed out that she was unsure about where Kris stood with Caitlyn and didn't know if the situation would be "triggering for her or if she's at the place where she's like 'Kumbaya, who cares?'"

However, Kris ultimately FaceTimed with Caitlyn and Sophia, who explained there hasn't been as much for Caitlyn to do during the pandemic, because speaking engagements came to a halt. Kris suggested her ex go all in on a YouTube channel -- saying it was an easy way to put out content and also make some money -- and promised to connect Caitlyn to the people at YouTube to help get all the logistics and monetization set up correctly.

"Even though I can't make things magically better with us, I'm just here to be supportive and I want her to be happy," Kris said. "I was happy to offer advice and encouragement."