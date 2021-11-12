Britney Spears Reacts to End of Her Conservatorship: "I Think I’m Gonna Cry the Rest of the Day"

Instagram

Spears just scored the ultimate victory in her conservatorship battle.

Britney Spears' conservatorship has finally come to an end.

On Friday, Judge Penny just terminated the conservatorship, effective immediately, per TMZ.

Minutes after the verdict, the singer made her first Twitter post as a free woman:

Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy 🥺❤️ !!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen 🙏🏼☀️🙌🏼 ???? #FreedBritney



🎥: @AbbyShalawylo pic.twitter.com/yk1vO3H02L — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) November 12, 2021 @britneyspears

She added the new, far more palatable hashtag: #FreedBritney

Spears has been under a conservatorship since 2008, with her father Jamie Spears in control of both her personal and professional life. In June, amid the ongoing battle to oust her dad, Britney herself spoke out about the situation for the first time, during a blistering and heartbreaking 20-minute statement in court.

She painted a horrific picture of abuse, from being forced to perform despite her protests, to being forbidden to have children with her fiancé Sam Asghari because the conservatorship won't allow her to get her IUD removed. She even says she was put on lithium against her will after she shut down her Vegas residency. "I would honestly like to sue my family, to be totally honest with you," she said.

Her father later agreed to step down as her conservator and, earlier this month, said the conservatorship should end immediately -- without a mental evaluation.

"Jamie unconditionally loves and supports his daughter. Full stop," attorneys for Jamie wrote in a legal November 2 legal doc. "As he has done for her entire life, Jamie will do everything he can to protect and care for her. For the last 13 years, that included serving as her Conservator. Now, it means ending her Conservatorship."

Britney was ready for today's big hearing, appearing on fiancé Sam Asghari's Instagram page wearing a #FreeBritney t-shirt -- showing some love to the social movement to get her out from under the conservatorship.

Among the first to react to the news was her fiancé Sam Asghari. "History was made today," he posted on Instagram. "Britney is Free!"

And the happy reactions started to roll in:

OH MY GOD!!! oh my god. You guys freed Britney!!!! 💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥

But NOW we have to protect her from the paparazzi and tabloid media who are determined to drive her back into this same mess, by harassing and stalking her. We have to now PROTECT BRITNEY. https://t.co/Rifd2prnir — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) November 12, 2021 @jameelajamil

Britney Spears deserves the world! — Netflix (@netflix) November 12, 2021 @netflix