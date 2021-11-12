Kendra Wilkinson Opens Up About Coparenting with Ex-Husband Hank Baskett, Life As a Single Mom

Getty

"The Girls Next Door" alum also revealed if she's been dating, as well as her thoughts on getting married again and having more children.

Kendra Wilkinson is opening up about coparenting with her ex-husband Hank Baskett and her life as a single mom.

In an interview with Us Weekly, the reality star -- who was promoting her upcoming Discovery+ series, "Kendra Sells Hollywood" -- explained why it's been difficult coparenting son Hank Jr., 11, and daughter Alijah, 7, with her ex.

"The schedule is really tough. It's totally tough," said Kendra, 36. "You miss your kids, obviously, when you don't have then. But some weeks you're like, 'I can't wait to give them away.' But of course, you miss them. You've just got to go with it. You've got to figure it out and be OK with it."

However, "The Girls Next Door" alum -- who divorced Hank in 2018 -- added that people have tried to guilt-trip her about "enjoy[ing]" her alone time when she's not with her kids.

"It's like, 'What do they want me to do?'" she asked. "I have a right to actually enjoy my time. I actually have a right. I don't have the right to my kids this week. I'm living two lives and hope they all come together at some point."

Kendra went on to praise Hank and Alijah, saying they are "courteous, selfless and just all-around good human beings."

The "Kendra On Top" star also revealed that she's been candid with her kids in the past about her career -- even her time as a Playmate.

"We're all accepting. They know everything," she explained. "There was a period of time where I think my son was looking at me, like, 'You're not my mom,’ and now all of a sudden, he's like, 'This is my mom.' It’s so cool. When you do it right, you can really gain their love, their respect, their pride."

Meanwhile, in an interview with Fox News, the TV personality shared more details about being a single mom as well as her new chapter as a real estate agent.

"I had time these last three years to get it together," she said. "I healed from a bad depression. Now, I'm getting on my feet again as a single mom and here to do business and provide for myself and my kids."

Kendall said that she and her kids are "very bonded" and "all work together as a team."

"It's just the three of us. And they were so happy making sure that I had my time to study. They weren't bouncing around like [yelling] 'Mom!' They were very respectful and they were so proud that I was opening up those books and really taking [studying] seriously," she recalled, sharing that after she passed her real estate agent exam her children "were screaming" and "jumping around."

She later added, "I'm so, so thankful and blessed to have an amazing fanbase, and they're following my journey. I just now need to figure out the way to start a business and monetize and really bring home [money] as a single mom."

The "Kendra" alum also gave an update on her love life, saying, "I had thoughts of dating but dating has to be on hold right now until I get this business going. My kids are watching me very closely. And it's very important to me and my kids that I get this business up and going before I start dating."