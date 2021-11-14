Former Bachelor Ben Higgins Marries Jessica Clarke in Nashville Ceremony

Getty

The ceremony was attended by several Bachelor Nation alums and featured personalized vows and readings from both scripture passages and "Winnie-the-Pooh."

Former "Bachelor" Ben Higgins is a bachelor no more. The reality star tied the knot with fiancée Jessica Clarke on Saturday at The Estate in Cherokee Dock near Nashville, as first reported by People.

The couple assured the outlet that all of their guests were either vaccinated or had recently tested negative for Covid, including Bachelor Nation alums Wells Adams -- who also served as a groomsman -- Ashley Iaconnetti, Jared Haibon, Becca Kufrin, Thomas Jacobs, and Nick Viall.

Higgins and Clarke first got engaged back in March 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning to change the landscape of the world, and delayed any thoughts of formal gatherings, much less traditional weddings. They first met via social media in 2018.

During their special day, Higgins and Clarke shared personalized vows in a ceremony that also included readings from both scripture and "Winnie-the-Pooh," which they selected themselves.

A few days ahead of the wedding, Higgins shared a picture of himself with Clarke, beaming and showing off her stunning engagement ring. "My heart is at peace and my amazement continues that I get to marry Jessica Clarke," he captioned his image.

"She brings me to praise and thankfulness everyday (for the last 3 years)," he continued. "This is something I have dreamed of, my family has prayed for, and now we will celebrate!"

He promised his followers photos and videos to come, but his first vow was to set his phone aside so he could be fully present for his wedding weekend. Of course, it helped that People was providing wedding updates for him, which he happily promoted, as well.

"I am so excited," he told the outlet. "We have so much to look forward to. And I know we will have a beautiful marriage."

He also shared People's exclusive photos from the event to his Instagram Stories, as well as congratulations from former "Bachelor" host Chris Harrison and his fiancée Lauren Zima -- so he wasn't entirely off his phone.