Iman Brings Hoda Kotb to Tears As She Explains Why She'll Never Remarry After David Bowie's Death

"This was truly the love of my life, and I just wait until I meet him again."

Iman has no plans to remarry after the death of her husband David Bowie almost six years ago.

During an appearance on TODAY, the supermodel brought host Hoda Kobt to tears while explaining why she had no intention of finding new love after Bowie’s passing to cancer -- after being asked if she'd remarry by the couple's daughter, Lexi.

"No. People say to me when they talk, 'Oh I loved your late husband,' and I said, 'He's not my late husband, he's my husband,' so that's how I feel about it," she explained. "This was truly the love of my life, and I just wait until I meet him again."

“At the end of our days, the only thing we will have, if we are lucky, is our memories.”@The_Real_IMAN brings @hodakotb to tears discussing David Bowie. pic.twitter.com/irikivJCLU — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 17, 2021 @TODAYshow

The 66-year-old revealed that it had taken four years to properly confront her grief, following Bowie's death in 2016. She explained that she had been prioritizing her daughter's loss before her own, only feeling her own sadness during the pandemic.

"I had a daughter who was a teenager when her father passed away, so I was really more concentrated in helping her go through her grief," she explained. "But I thought, oh yes, I did go through my grief, but I actually did not."

As the 66-year-old beauty opened up about how their love story inspired her new fragrance, Love Memoir, Hoda couldn't help but get emotional.

"It's a tribute to love. What has happened last year is really unique. It's not just the individual but it's the universe. We've all been through it. So what I really wanted to create was a fragrance that had a bit of him, which is the vetiver, and I've only been wearing his fragrance for the past five years," she explained.

"It creates something that was a tribute to love. Eternal love, eternal devotion," Iman continued. "I think at the end of the day, at the end of our days, the only thing we have if we are lucky is our memories."

At that point, Hoda teared up, calling Iman's words "beautiful." She then got choked up and found herself at a loss for words. "I'm sorry, I don't even know what's happening, I'm really sorry!" she exclaimed, nearly sobbing.

Iman also spoke to People Magazine about how spending time in their home was too painful the first few years after his death.

"I just got very sad and would rush back to the city," she confessed. "I thought I had processed [the loss] but I had not."

"Sometimes I have to remind myself that I had 26 years. So I have that to sustain me," she added. "I definitely feel his presence, especially when I look out over the glorious sunsets at our home because David loves sunsets, so in that way he is ever present."

"Through my memory, my love lives," Iman concluded.