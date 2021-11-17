Woman Somehow Walks Away From Nissan Folded in Half and Completely Flattened by Semi Truck

"It is beyond words to describe, how someone was able to walk from that car."

A Washington driver who ended up underneath an 18-wheeler in a completely flattened, folded in half Nissan — somehow — walked away from it.

Not only did the 46-year-old woman climb out of the mangled wreck herself, she did so complaining of just minor head and rib pain.

The horrific collision — and miraculous escape — occurred on the Skagit River Bridge in Mount Vernon on Tuesday morning ... and left rescuers completely stunned:

There’s really not a word to describe this collision. Miraculously believed to be minor injuries. The car was struck from behind, folded the car in half, and semi came to rest on top of the car. In my 14 year career, I have never seen anything like it. https://t.co/iUsSNIhHYV pic.twitter.com/EPGI70s3Um — Trooper Rocky Oliphant (@wspd7pio) November 16, 2021 @wspd7pio

Police had been warning of treacherous driving conditions along Washington state's Interstate 5 as historic flooding and landslides in the area caused multiple accidents; and when they got to the scene of this one, they naturally feared the worst.

"The collision on the Skagit River Bridge today, I was on the scene of that, that was ... I have never seen a collision like that before in my career," State Trooper Rocky Oliphant told Fox13, "and I've been with state patrol for 14 years."

Failing to stop in time, the 18-wheeler rear-ended the tiny Nissan Altima, shunting it into another truck; the car was folded in two as the semi mounted it, completely crushing it beneath.

This picture shows the back end of the car folded on top of itself. pic.twitter.com/rT5D3bo6bN — Trooper Rocky Oliphant (@wspd7pio) November 17, 2021 @wspd7pio

"We had a semi truck rear end a small passenger vehicle," Oliphant said. "The impact was so significant it folded the back end of the car over onto the rear compartment, and rode on top of the car."

"When troopers arrived, we could still hear a person inside the car. And once the tow truck was there to lift up the front end of that semi truck, that person was actually able to get out of the car themselves, and walk from the car."

"If you haven't seen the picture, I would recommend it," he added. "It is beyond words to describe, how someone was able to walk from that car."