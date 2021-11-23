2022 Grammy Nominations — Full List

The 2022 Grammy nominations are IN!
And there's a surprise front runner: the musical director of "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert"!
Veteran jazz keyboardist Jon Batiste leads the field with 11 nominations, well ahead of Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. who have eight each, while Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo are tied with seven nominations apiece.
Check out the full list below!
GENERAL FIELD
1. Record Of The Year
- I Still Have Faith In You - ABBA
- Freedom - Jon Batiste
- I Get A Kick Out Of You - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
- Peaches - Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
- Right On Time - Brandi Carlile
- Kiss Me More - Doja Cat Featuring SZA
- Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
- Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X
- drivers license - Olivia Rodrigo
- Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic
2. Album Of The Year
- We Are - Jon Batiste
- Love For Sale - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
- Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) - Justin Bieber
- Planet Her (Deluxe) - Doja Cat
- Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
- Back Of My Mind - H.E.R.
- Montero - Lil Nas X
- Sour - Olivia Rodrigo
- Evermore - Taylor Swift
- Donda - Kanye West
3. Song Of The Year
- Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran
- A Beautiful Noise - Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile
- drivers license - Olivia Rodrigo
- Fight For You - H.E.R.
- Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
- Kiss Me More - Doja Cat Featuring SZA
- Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic
- Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X
- Peaches - Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
- Right On Time - Brandi Carlile
4. Best New Artist
- Arooj Aftab
- Jimmie Allen
- Baby Keem
- FINNEAS
- Glass Animals
- Japanese Breakfast
- The Kid LAROI
- Arlo Parks
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Saweetie
POP
5. Best Pop Solo Performance
- Anyone - Justin Bieber
- Right On Time - Brandi Carlile
- Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
- Positions - Ariana Grande
- drivers license - Olivia Rodrigo
6. Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
- I Get A Kick Out Of You - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
- Lonely - Justin Bieber & benny blanco
- Butter - BTS
- Higher Power - Coldplay
- Kiss Me More - Doja Cat Featuring SZA
7. Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
- Love For Sale - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
- Til We Meet Again (Live) - Norah Jones
- A Tori Kelly Christmas - Tori Kelly
- Ledisi Sings Nina - Ledisi
- That's Life - Willie Nelson
- A Holly Dolly Christmas - Dolly Parton
8. Best Pop Vocal Album
- Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) - Justin Bieber
- Planet Her (Deluxe) - Doja Cat
- Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
- Positions - Ariana Grande
- Sour - Olivia Rodrigo
DANCE/ELECTRONIC MUSIC
9. Best Dance/Electronic Recording
- Hero - Afrojack & David Guetta
- Loom - Ólafur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo
- Before - James Blake
- Heartbreak - Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
- You Can Do It - Caribou
- Alive - Rüfüs Du Sol
- The Business - Tiësto
10. Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
- Subconsciously - Black Coffee
- Fallen Embers - ILLENIUM
- Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded) - Major Lazer
- Shockwave - Marshmello
- Free Love - Sylvan Esso
- Judgement - Ten City
CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC
11. Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
- Double Dealin' - Randy Brecker & Eric Marienthal
- The Garden - Rachel Eckroth
- Tree Falls - Taylor Eigsti
- At Blue Note Tokyo - Steve Gadd Band
- Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2 - Mark Lettieri
ROCK
12. Best Rock Performance
- Shot In The Dark - AC/DC
- Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A) - Black Pumas
- Nothing Compares 2 U - Chris Cornell
- Ohms - Deftones
- Making A Fire - Foo Fighters
13. Best Metal Performance
- Genesis - Deftones
- The Alien - Dream Theater
- Amazonia - Gojira
- Pushing The Tides - Mastodon
- The Triumph Of King Freak (A Crypt Of Preservation And Superstition) - Rob Zombie
14. Best Rock Song
- All My Favorite Songs - Weezer
- The Bandit - Kings Of Leon
- Distance - Mammoth WVH
- Find My Way - Paul McCartney
- Waiting On A War - Foo Fighters
15. Best Rock Album
- Power Up - AC/DC
- Capitol Cuts - Live From Studio A - Black Pumas
- No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1 - Chris Cornell
- Medicine At Midnight - Foo Fighters
- McCartney III - Paul McCartney
ALTERNATIVE
16. Best Alternative Music Album
- Shore - Fleet Foxes
- If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power - Halsey
- Jubilee - Japanese Breakfast
- Collapsed In Sunbeams - Arlo Parks
- Daddy's Home - St. Vincent
R&B
17. Best R&B Performance
- Lost You - Snoh Aalegra
- Peaches - Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
- Damage - H.E.R.
- Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic
- Pick Up Your Feelings - Jazmine Sullivan
18. Best Traditional R&B Performance
- I Need You - Jon Batiste
- Bring It On Home To Me - BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Charlie Bereal
- Born Again - Leon Bridges Featuring Robert Glasper
- Fight For You - H.E.R.
- How Much Can A Heart Take - Lucky Daye Featuring Yebba
19. Best R&B Song
- Damage - H.E.R.
- Good Days - SZA
- Heartbreak Anniversary - Giveon
- Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic
- Pick Up Your Feelings - Jazmine Sullivan
20. Best Progressive R&B Album
- New Light - Eric Bellinger
- Something To Say - Cory Henry
- Mood Valiant - Hiatus Kaiyote
- Table For Two - Lucky Daye
- Dinner Party: Dessert - Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington
- Studying Abroad: Extended Stay - Masego
21. Best R&B Album
- Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies - Snoh Aalegra
- We Are - Jon Batiste
- Gold-Diggers Sound - Leon Bridges
- Back Of My Mind - H.E.R.
- Heaux Tales - Jazmine Sullivan
RAP
22. Best Rap Performance
- Family Ties - Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar
- Up - Cardi B
- M Y . L I F E - J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray
- Way 2 Sexy - Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug
- Thot S*** - Megan Thee Stallion
23. Best Melodic Rap Performance
- P R I D E . I S . T H E . D E V I L - J. Cole Featuring Lil Baby
- Need To Know - Doja Cat
- Industry Baby - Lil Nas X Featuring Jack Harlow
- Wusyaname - Tyler, The Creator Featuring Youngboy Never Broke Again & Ty Dolla $ign
- Hurricane - Kanye West Featuring The Weeknd & Lil Baby
24. Best Rap Song
- Bath Salts - DMX Featuring Jay-Z & Nas
- Best Friend - Saweetie Featuring Doja Cat
- Family Ties - Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar
- Jail - Kanye West Featuring Jay-Z
- M Y . L I F E - J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray
25. Best Rap Album
- The Off-Season - J. Cole
- Certified Lover Boy - Drake
- King's Disease II - Nas
- Call Me If You Get Lost - Tyler, The Creator
- Donda - Kanye West
COUNTRY
26. Best Country Solo Performance
- Forever After All - Luke Combs
- Remember Her Name - Mickey Guyton
- All I Do Is Drive - Jason Isbell
- camera roll - Kacey Musgraves
- You Should Probably Leave - Chris Stapleton
27. Best Country Duo/Group Performance
- If I Didn't Love You - Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood
- Younger Me - Brothers Osborne
- Glad You Exist - Dan + Shay
- Chasing After You - Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris
- Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home) - Elle King & Miranda Lambert
28. Best Country Song
- Better Than We Found It - Maren Morris
- camera roll - Kacey Musgraves
- Cold - Chris Stapleton
- Country Again - Thomas Rhett
- Fancy Like - Walker Hayes
- Remember Her Name - Mickey Guyton
29. Best Country Album
- Skeletons - Brothers Osborne
- Remember Her Name - Mickey Guyton
- The Marfa Tapes - Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall & Jack Ingram
- The Ballad Of Dood & Juanita - Sturgill Simpson
- Starting Over - Chris Stapleton
NEW AGE
30. Best New Age Album
- Brothers - Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster & Tom Eaton
- Divine Tides - Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej
- Pangaea - Wouter Kellerman & David Arkenstone
- Night + Day - Opium Moon
- Pieces Of Forever - Laura Sullivan
JAZZ
31. Best Improvised Jazz Solo
- Sackodougou - Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah
Track from: The Hands Of Time (Weedie Braimah)
- Kick Those Feet - Kenny Barron
Track from: Songs From My Father (Gerry Gibbs Thrasher Dream Trios)
- Bigger Than Us - Jon Batiste
Track from: Soul (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Various Artists)
- Absence - Terence Blanchard
Track from: Absence (Terence Blanchard Featuring The E Collective And The Turtle Island Quartet)
- Humpty Dumpty (Set 2) - Chick Corea
Track from: Akoustic Band Live (Chick Corea, John Patitucci & Dave Weckl)
32. Best Jazz Vocal Album
- Generations - The Baylor Project
- SuperBlue - Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter
- Time Traveler - Nnenna Freelon
- Flor - Gretchen Parlato
- Songwrights Apothecary Lab - Esperanza Spalding
33. Best Jazz Instrumental Album
- Jazz Selections: Music From And Inspired By Soul - Jon Batiste
- Absence - Terence Blanchard Featuring The E Collective And The Turtle Island Quartet
- Skyline - Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette & Gonzalo Rubalcaba
- Akoustic Band LIVE - Chick Corea, John Patitucci & Dave Weckl
- Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV) - Pat Metheny
34. Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
- Live At Birdland! - The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart
- Dear Love - Jazzmeia Horn And Her Noble Force
- For Jimmy, Wes And Oliver - Christian McBride Big Band
- Swirling - Sun Ra Arkestra
- Jackets XL - Yellowjackets + WDR Big Band
35. Best Latin Jazz Album
- Mirror Mirror - Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés
- The South Bronx Story - Carlos Henriquez
- Virtual Birdland - Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
- Transparency - Dafnis Prieto Sextet
- El Arte Del Bolero - Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo
GOSPEL/CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC
36. Best Gospel Performance/Song
- Voice Of God - Dante Bowe Featuring Steffany Gretzinger & Chandler Moore
- Joyful - Dante Bowe
- Help - Anthony Brown & Group Therapy
- Never Lost - CeCe Winans
- Wait On You - Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music
37. Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
- We Win - Kirk Franklin & Lil Baby
- Hold Us Together (Hope Mix) - H.E.R. & Tauren Wells
- Man Of Your Word - Chandler Moore & KJ Scriven
- Believe For It - CeCe Winans
- Jireh - Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music Featuring Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine
38. Best Gospel Album
- Changing Your Story - Jekalyn Carr
- Royalty: Live At The Ryman - Tasha Cobbs Leonard
- Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition - Maverick City Music
- Jonny X Mali: Live In LA - Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music
- Believe For It - CeCe Winans
39. Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
- No Stranger - Natalie Grant
- Feels Like Home Vol. 2 - Israel & New Breed
- The Blessing (Live) - Kari Jobe
- Citizen Of Heaven (Live) - Tauren Wells
- Old Church Basement - Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music
40. Best Roots Gospel Album
- Alone With My Faith - Harry Connick, Jr.
- That's Gospel, Brother - Gaither Vocal Band
- Keeping On - Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
- Songs For The Times - The Isaacs
- My Savior - Carrie Underwood
LATIN
41. Best Latin Pop Album
- Vértigo - Pablo Alborán
- Mis Amores - Paula Arenas
- Hecho A La Antigua - Ricardo Arjona
- Mis Manos - Camilo
- Mendó - Alex Cuba
- Revelación - Selena Gomez
42. Best Música Urbana Album
- Afrodisíaco - Rauw Alejandro
- El Último Tour Del Mundo - Bad Bunny
- Jose - J Balvin
- KG0516 - KAROL G
- Sin Miedo (Del Amor Y Otros Demonios) 8 - Kali Uchis
43. Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
- Deja - Bomba Estéreo
- Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer (Deluxe Edition) - Diamante Eléctrico
- Origen - Juanes
- Calambre - Nathy Peluso
- El Madrileño - C. Tangana
- Sonidos De Karmática Resonancia - Zoé
44. Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
- Antología De La Musica Ranchera, Vol. 2 - Aida Cuevas
- A Mis 80's - Vicente Fernández
- Seis - Mon Laferte
- Un Canto Por México, Vol. II - Natalia Lafourcade
- Ayayay! (Súper Deluxe) - Christian Nodal
45. Best Tropical Latin Album
- Salswing! - Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta
- En Cuarentena - El Gran Combo De Puerto Rico
- Sin Salsa No Hay Paraíso - Aymée Nuviola
- Colegas - Gilberto Santa Rosa
- Live In Peru - Tony Succar
AMERICAN ROOTS MUSIC
46. Best American Roots Performance
- Cry - Jon Batiste
- Love And Regret - Billy Strings
- I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free - The Blind Boys Of Alabama & Béla Fleck
- Same Devil - Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile
- Nightflyer - Allison Russell
47. Best American Roots Song
- Avalon - Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi
- Call Me A Fool - Valerie June Featuring Carla Thomas
- Cry - Jon Batiste
- Diamond Studded Shoes - Yola
- Nightflyer - Allison Russell
48. Best Americana Album
- Downhill From Everywhere - Jackson Browne
- Leftover Feelings - John Hiatt with The Jerry Douglas Band
- Native Sons - Los Lobos
- Outside Child - Allison Russell
- Stand For Myself - Yola
49. Best Bluegrass Album
- Renewal - Billy Strings
- My Bluegrass Heart - Béla Fleck
- A Tribute To Bill Monroe - The Infamous Stringdusters
- Cuttin' Grass - Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions) - Sturgill Simpson
- Music Is What I See - Rhonda Vincent
50. Best Traditional Blues Album
- 100 Years Of Blues - Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite
- Traveler's Blues - Blues Traveler
- I Be Trying - Cedric Burnside
- Be Ready When I Call You - Guy Davis
- Take Me Back - Kim Wilson
51. Best Contemporary Blues Album
- Delta Kream - The Black Keys Featuring Eric Deaton & Kenny Brown
- Royal Tea - Joe Bonamassa
- Uncivil War - Shemekia Copeland
- Fire It Up - Steve Cropper
- 662 - Christone "Kingfish" Ingram
52. Best Folk Album
- One Night Lonely [Live] - Mary Chapin Carpenter
- Long Violent History - Tyler Childers
- Wednesday (Extended Edition) - Madison Cunningham
- They're Calling Me Home - Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi
- Blue Heron Suite - Sarah Jarosz
53. Best Regional Roots Music Album
- Live In New Orleans! - Sean Ardoin And Kreole Rock And Soul
- Bloodstains & Teardrops - Big Chief Monk Boudreaux
- My People - Cha Wa
- Corey Ledet Zydeco - Corey Ledet Zydeco
- Kau Ka Pe'a - Kalani Pe'a
REGGAE
54. Best Reggae Album
- Pamoja - Etana
- Positive Vibration - Gramps Morgan
- Live N Livin - Sean Paul
- Royal - Jesse Royal
- Beauty In The Silence - Soja
- 10 - Spice
GLOBAL MUSIC
55. Best Global Music Performance
- Mohabbat - Arooj Aftab
- Do Yourself - Angelique Kidjo & Burna Boy
- Pà Pá Pà - Femi Kuti
- Blewu - Yo-Yo Ma & Angelique Kidjo
- Essence - WizKid Featuring Tems
56. Best Global Music Album
- Voice Of Bunbon, Vol. 1 - Rocky Dawuni
- East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live In Concert - Daniel Ho & Friends
- Mother Nature - Angelique Kidjo
- Legacy + - Femi Kuti And Made Kuti
- Made In Lagos: Deluxe Edition - WizKid
CHILDREN'S
57. Best Children's Music Album
- Actívate - 123 Andrés
- All One Tribe - 1 Tribe Collective
- Black To The Future - Pierce Freelon
- A Colorful World - Falu
- Crayon Kids - Lucky Diaz And The Family Jam Band
SPOKEN WORD
58. Best Spoken Word Album
- Aftermath - LeVar Burton
- Carry On: Reflections For A New Generation From John Lewis - Don Cheadle
- Catching Dreams: Live At Fort Knox Chicago - J. Ivy
- 8:46 - Dave Chappelle & Amir Sulaiman
- A Promised Land - Barack Obama
COMEDY
59. Best Comedy Album
- The Comedy Vaccine - Lavell Crawford
- Evolution - Chelsea Handler
- Sincerely Louis CK - Louis C.K.
- Thanks For Risking Your Life - Lewis Black
- The Greatest Average American - Nate Bargatze
- Zero F***s Given - Kevin Hart
MUSICAL THEATER
60. Best Musical Theater Album
- Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella
- Burt Bacharach and Steven Sater's Some Lovers
- Girl From The North Country
- Les Misérables: The Staged Concert (The Sensational 2020 Live Recording)
- Stephen Schwartz's Snapshots
- The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical
MUSIC FOR VISUAL MEDIA
61. Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
- Cruella - Various Artists
- Dear Evan Hansen - Various Artists
- In The Heights - Various Artists
- One Night In Miami... - Various Artists
- Respect - Jennifer Hudson
- Schmigadoon! Episode 1 - Various Artists
- The United States Vs. Billie Holiday - Andra Day
62. Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media
- Bridgerton - Kris Bowers
- Dune - Hans Zimmer
- The Mandalorian: Season 2 - Vol. 2 (Chapters 13-16) - Ludwig Göransson
- The Queen's Gambit - Carlos Rafael Rivera
- Soul - Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross
63. Best Song Written For Visual Media
- Agatha All Along [From WandaVision: Episode 7] - Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez
- All Eyes On Me [From Inside] - Bo Burnham
- All I Know So Far [From P!NK: All I Know So Far] - Alecia Moore, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul
- Fight For You [From Judas And The Black Messiah] - Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas
- Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) [From Respect] - Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson & Carole King
- Speak Now [From One Night In Miami...] - Sam Ashworth & Leslie Odom, Jr.
COMPOSING/ARRANGING
64. Best Instrumental Composition
- Beautiful Is Black - Brandee Younger
- Cat And Mouse - Tom Nazziola
- Concerto For Orchestra: Finale - Vince Mendoza
- Dreaming In Lions: Dreaming In Lions - Arturo O’Farrill
- Eberhard - Lyle Mays
65. Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
- Chopsticks - Bill O'Connell (by Richard Baratta)
- For The Love Of A Princess (From "Braveheart") - Robin Smith (by HAUSER, London Symphony Orchestra & Robin Smith)
- Infinite Love - Emile Mosseri (by Emile Mosseri)
- Meta Knight's Revenge (From "Kirby Superstar") - Charlie Rosen & Jake Silverman (by The 8-Bit Big Band Featuring Button Masher)
- The Struggle Within - Gabriela Quintero & Rodrigo Sanchez (by Rodrigo y Gabriela)
66. Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
- The Bottom Lin - Ólafur Arnalds
- A Change Is Gonna Come - Tehillah Alphonso
- The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire) - Jacob Collier
- Eleanor Rigby - Cody Fry
- To The Edge Of Longing (Edit Version) - Vince Mendoza
PACKAGE, NOTES, AND HISTORICAL
67. Best Recording Package
- American Jackpot / American Girls - Sarah Dodds & Shauna Dodds (Reckless Kelly)
- Carnage - Nick Cave & Tom Hingston (Nick Cave & Warren Ellis)
- Pakelang - Li Jheng Han & Yu, Wei (2nd Generation Falangao Singing Group & The Chairman Crossover Big Band)
- Serpentine Prison - Dayle Doyle (Matt Berninger)
- Zeta - Xiao Qing Yang (Soul Of Ears)
68. Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package
- All Things Must Pass: 50th Anniversary Edition (George Harrison)
- Color Theory (Soccer Mommy)
- The Future Bites (Limited Edition Box Set) (Steven Wilson)
- 77-81 (Gang Of Four)
- Swimming In Circles (Mac Miller)
69. Best Album Notes
- Beethoven: The Last Three Sonatas
- The Complete Louis Armstrong Columbia And RCA Victor Studio Sessions 1946-1966
- Creation Never Sleeps, Creation Never Dies: The Willie Dunn Anthology
- Etching The Voice: Emile Berliner And The First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895
- The King Of Gospel Music: The Life And Music Of Reverend James Cleveland
70. Best Historical Album
- Beyond The Music: Her Complete RCA Victor Recordings
- Etching The Voice: Emile Berliner And The First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895
- Excavated Shellac: An Alternate History Of The World’s Music
- Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967)
- Sign O' The Times (Super Deluxe Edition)
PRODUCTION
71. Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
- Cinema (The Marías)
- Dawn (Yebba)
- Hey What (Low)
- Love For Sale (Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga)
- Notes With Attachments (Pino Palladino & Blake Mills)
72. Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
- Jack Antonoff
- Rogét Chahayed
- Mike Elizondo
- Hit-Boy
- Ricky Reed
73. Best Remixed Recording
- Back To Life (Booker T Kings Of Soul Satta Dub) - Booker T (Soul II Soul)
- Born For Greatness (Cymek Remix) - Spencer Bastin (Papa Roach)
- Constant Craving (Fashionably Late Remix) - Tracy Young (K.D. Lang)
- Inside Out (3SCAPE DRM Remix) - 3SCAPE DRM (Zedd & Griff)
- Met Him Last Night (Dave Audé Remix) - Dave Audé (Demi Lovato & Ariana Grande)
- Passenger (Mike Shinoda Remix) - Mike Shinoda (Deftones)
- Talks (Mura Masa Remix)\ - Alexander Crossan (PVA)
74. Best Immersive Audio Album
- Alicia (Alicia Keys)
- Clique (Patricia Barber)
- Fine Line (Harry Styles)
- The Future Bites (Steven Wilson)
- Stille (Anne Karin Sundal-Ask & Det Norske Jentekor)
75. Best Engineered Album, Classical
- Archetypes
- Beethoven: Cello Sonatas - Hope Amid Tears
- Beethoven: Symphony No. 9
- Chanticleer Sings Christmas
- Mahler: Symphony No. 8, 'Symphony Of A Thousand'
76. Producer Of The Year, Classical
- Blanton Alspaugh
- Steven Epstein
- David Frost
- Elaine Martone
- Judith Sherman
CLASSICAL
77. Best Orchestral Performance
- Adams: My Father Knew Charles Ives; Harmonielehre - Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor (Nashville Symphony Orchestra)
- Beethoven: Symphony No. 9 - Manfred Honeck, conductor (Mendelssohn Choir Of Pittsburgh & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
- Muhly: Throughline - Nico Muhly, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)
- Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3 - Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (Philadelphia Orchestra)
- Strauss: Also Sprach Zarathustra; Scriabin: The Poem Of Ecstasy - Thomas Dausgaard, conductor (Seattle Symphony Orchestra)
78. Best Opera Recording
- Bartók: Bluebeard's Castle
- Glass: Akhnaten
- Janáček: Cunning Little Vixen
- Little: Soldier Songs
- Poulenc: Dialogues Des Carmélites
79. Best Choral Performance
- It's A Long Way - Matthew Guard, conductor
- Mahler: Symphony No. 8, 'Symphony Of A Thousand' - Gustavo Dudamel, conductor
- Rising w/The Crossing - Donald Nally, conductor
- Schnittke: Choir Concerto; Three Sacred Hymns; Pärt: Seven Magnificat-Antiphons - Kaspars Putniņš, conductor; Heli Jürgenson, chorus master
- Sheehan: Liturgy Of Saint John Chrysostom - Benedict Sheehan, conductor
- The Singing Guitar - Craig Hella Johnson, conductor
80. Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
- Adams, John Luther: Lines Made By Walking - JACK Quartet
- Akiho: Seven Pillars - Sandbox Percussion
- Archetypes - Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion
- Beethoven: Cello Sonatas - Hope Amid Tears - Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax
- Bruits - Imani Winds
81. Best Classical Instrumental Solo
- Alone Together - Jennifer Koh
- An American Mosaic - Simone Dinnerstein
- Bach: Sonatas & Partitas - Augustin Hadelich
- Beethoven & Brahms: Violin Concertos - Gil Shaham; Eric Jacobsen, conductor (The Knights)
- Mak Bach - Mak Grgić
- Of Power - Curtis Stewart
82. Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
- Confessions - Laura Strickling; Joy Schreier, pianist
- Dreams Of A New Day - Songs By Black Composers - Will Liverman; Paul Sánchez, pianist
- Mythologies - Sangeeta Kaur & Hila Plitmann
- Schubert: Winterreise - Joyce DiDonato; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, pianist
- Unexpected Shadows - Jamie Barton; Jake Heggie, pianist
83. Best Classical Compendium
- American Originals - A New World, A New Canon
- Berg: Violin Concerto; Seven Early Songs & Three Pieces For Orchestra
- Cerrone: The Arching Path
- Plays
- Women Warriors - The Voices Of Change
84. Best Contemporary Classical Composition
- Akiho: Seven Pillars
- Andriessen: The Only One
- Assad, Clarice & Sérgio, Connors, Dillon, Martin & Skidmore: Archetypes
- Batiste: Movement 11'
- Shaw: Narrow Sea
MUSIC VIDEO/FILM
85. Best Music Video
- Shot In The Dark - AC/DC
- Freedom - Jon Batiste
- I Get A Kick Out Of You - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
- Peaches - Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
- Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
- Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X
- Good 4 U - Olivia Rodrigo
86. Best Music Film
- Inside - Bo Burnham
- David Byrne's American Utopia - David Byrne
- Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles - Billie Eilish
- Music, Money, Madness...Jimi Hendrix In Maui - Jimi Hendrix
- Summer Of Soul - (Various Artists)