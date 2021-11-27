Nikki Bella Shares the Reason Why Her Wedding to Artem Chigvintsev Keeps Getting Postponed

Instagram

The "Total Bellas" star detailed the "one promise" she made to her fiancé that has put their wedding plans on hold.

Nikki Bella is revealing the reason why her wedding to Artem Chigvintsev keeps getting postponed.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the "Total Bellas" star detailed the "one promise" she made to her fiancé that has put their wedding plans on hold and shared when she believes the couple -- who have been engaged since 2019 -- will finally get married.

"The one promise I made him before we can plan is that his parents can attend," Nikki, 38, explained to ET. "And with where the world's at right now, and trying to get two Russian parents into the country, it's almost impossible. So the day I can get two visas is the day we will set our date and say, 'I do.'"

"I think last year I said Thanksgiving, right? And I want to say next Thanksgiving," she said. "I can't believe it's been a year, but I really do want to get married. I mean, selfishly, I just want to have that, like, one big day about me. I can't wait for that and to wear that dress, but I do want to marry Artem."

The former WWE star -- who shares 16-month-old son Matteo with Artem -- also shared her thoughts on having another child with the professional dancer.

"At the rate I'm going with never getting married, maybe," Nikki said. "But this is what I told Artem: 'At 39, if I'm happy where I'm at in life, and with you and you're still in my life, I possibly will get pregnant, and let's try to have that baby before 40. But hey, if not, I'm sorry, she is closed.'"

Nikki and Artem first met when they competed together on Season 25 of "Dancing with the Stars," while Nikki was still with John Cena. The former pair split for good in July 2018.