Pregnant Librarian Shot Dead After Pulling Gun on Biker Who Followed Her Home in Road Rage Incident: Police

A witness claims it was self defense — but the woman had called 911 saying she was in fear.

A pregnant woman has been shot dead after she pulled a gun on a biker she intentionally hit with her car, according to Florida police.

Orange City PD say Sara Nicole Morales, 35, was killed by 40-year-old Andrew Derr after he followed her home on his motorcycle following a road rage incident.

The incident occurred shortly after 5 PM on Saturday November 20, when police received 911 calls reporting a hit and run crash on North Volusia Ave.

According to Orange City PD, Morales had purposely struck Derr on his motorcycle; "This was a minor crash, Derr was not injured or ejected from his motorcycle."

Derr and other witnesses attempted to prevent the blue Kia from leaving, but she fled the scene. Police say Derr and some of the other witnesses then "followed Morales in attempt to help identify her for law enforcement."

They say the pursuers stopped at her house on Wisconsin Ave and called 911 to identify the address.

"Morales went into her house and re-emerged a short time later," the police statement claims. "Morales confronted the witnesses and Derr, as they were on the phone with 911. Morales pointed a handgun at the witnesses and Derr."

"Derr having a valid Florida Concealed weapons permit, drew his concealed handgun and fired multiple rounds, striking Morales. Morales' handgun was recovered on-scene."

They said Derr remained on the scene and "has been cooperating with law enforcement from the beginning."

"These facts have been established by independent interviews," the statement added.

Bodycam footage obtained by Fox35 shows the moment police arrive at the address: officers approach Derr with guns drawn, ordering him to get on the ground and not move — he complies.

"Please don't shoot me!" he begs. "I'm not going to move. That girl tried to kill me. She pointed a gun at me."

"I'm so sorry," he says as he is handcuffed facedown. "She tried to kill me, and those other people are armed too, they have guns too."

"Please be easy gentlemen," he adds. "I didn't do anything wrong to defend myself."

On Monday, investigators released a number of 911 calls made throughout the incident — which includes one made by Morales herself claiming the men were being aggressive and threatening her, WFTV reported.

On one call, made by a witness to the crash, the dispatcher asks "Is the motorcycle down on the ground? Is he breathing and conscious?"

The witness replies: "He's fine...the lady just took off and left."

Another call captured the moment the fatal shots were fired.

"You're three men. You followed me. Leave me alone!" Morales can be heard screaming — before eight gunshots cut her off.

"She tried to pull a gun on me," a man can be heard saying, per the Daytona Beach News-Journal.

One of the witnesses on the scene then tells the 911 dispatcher: "The lady is shot. The dude on the bike shot her. He shot her in self-defense."

Morales' mother Doreen Flaherty also frantically called 911, telling the dispatcher her daughter has been shot — and she's pregnant.

"My daughter, she's been shot! My daughter's been shot, 10-52 Wisconsin in Orange City," she screams. "Get here immediately, she's pregnant!"

Morales' boyfriend Wilber Perez told the News-Journal his girlfriend, who was five months pregnant and to whom he was about to propose, was scared after being chased down by three men to her home.

"She is not the kind to give trouble or just go about pulling a gun on people," Perez said. "She must have been really scared having her mother and her 11-year-old daughter at home."

According to Perez, Flaherty saw her daughter with her hands in the air telling Derr and the others to leave when she was shot.

"She was shot dead in her own yard," Flaherty told the outlet. "She is gone at 36 years old. She was pregnant with her second child and she leaves her 11-year-old daughter and a loving fiance."

Police have not yet revealed what led to the initial road rage incident.

According to Orange City police Lt. Jason Sampsell, Derr and Morales exchanged words just before she struck him. Derr was not injured.

"We don't know why she hit him." Sampsell said. "She swerved into him and prior to the vehicle making impact he warned her to stay away, and he is pulling away and she gets to the side of him and comes right into him."

Sampsell said Derr and the other two witnesses who followed Morales home do not know each other.

Nobody has been arrested or charged, and the investigation is ongoing.