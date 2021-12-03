Paris Hilton Says She Hated Her Sister's Bridesmaid Dress

Getty

"I liked the color, they were baby blue, but other than that -- brutal."

Paris Hilton didn't pull her punches when it came to her sister's wedding.

On Thursday's episode of her show "Paris in Love", the businesswoman got her family and closest friends together for a bridesmaids dinner for her wedding when the subject of another wedding came up.

Paris admitted she "hated" the bridesmaid dresses at her younger sister Nicky's nuptials to James Rothschild back in 2015.

In fact, Paris declared to the assembled group, per People: "We hated Nicky's bridesmaid dresses!"

"Nicky's bridesmaid dresses were beyond," the DJ then clarified in a confessional, "They were just itchy, uncomfortable. I liked the color, they were baby blue, but other than that -- brutal."

However, Paris preferences for her own bridesmaids was met with equal resistance after she shared the color -- "neon pink."

A resounding "no" erupted at the mention of the vibrant shade, with Nicky also expressing her disdain.

See below what Paris ultimately picked: