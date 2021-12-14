Chrissy Teigen Hires Plumber to Dismantle Sink After Losing Luna's First Baby Tooth Down the Drain

Instagram

"Luna lost her first tooth and the tooth fairy PROMPTLY dropped it down the sink."

Chrissy Teigen took to her Instagram story on Monday to share that she had almost lost her five-year-old daughter's first baby tooth in the drain.

The model included a video of a plumber taking apart her pipes in order to find the missing tooth and captioned the story, "Luna lost her first tooth and the tooth fairy PROMPTLY dropped it down the sink."

While the 36-year-old "tooth fairy" was in distress, the plumber was able to spot the tooth in the drain via camera and hope was restored.

"Oh s--t we found it on the camera!" Teigen wrote alongside a black and white photo of the drain. "Praise the lord, I was so sad."

Because the black and white flick of the tooth was hard to spot, the former "Lip Sync Battle" host circled it in red. Whether or not Teigen was actually able to retrieve it was not confirmed.

Teigen and her husband John Legend, 42, share Luna, 5 and Miles 3.

Earlier in December, the couple shared that Luna had received her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Instagram.

Legend and Teigen took their little girl out for a celebratory round of ice cream and the couple both made their respective posts documenting the milestones to their social medias.

Teigen included a brief clip of the child holding an ice cream cone with the caption, "Second shot queeeeen! go big girl go big girl go!" and Legend included a photo with the accompanying text, "Took my big girl to ice cream to celebrate her 2nd shot."

Back in October of 2020, Teigen opened up about a tragic miscarriage that resulted in the loss of their third child Jack.

She shared the details in an open essay published on Medium and described it as an "utter and complete sadness."

"People say an experience like this creates a hole in your heart. A hole was certainly made, but it was filled with the love of something I loved so much," she wrote at the time. "It doesn’t feel empty, this space. It feels full."