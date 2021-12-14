Kim Kardashian Addresses Blackfishing Accusations: 'There's Also a History of Braiding Hair in Armenia'

Instagram/Getty

Kim also reveals why she decided to cut a joke about Khloe and Tristan in her SNL opening monologue.

In an interview with i-D magazine for their Winter 2021 issue, Kim Kardashian addressed previous accusations of blackfishing and cultural appropriation.

The 41-year-old said she "would never do anything to appropriate any culture" although she understands the criticism she's received about wearing traditionally Black hairstyles like braids and cornrows.

Kardashian revealed that her decision to style her hair is largely influenced by her daughter.

"Honestly, a lot of the time it comes from my daughter [North] asking us to do matching hair. And I've had these conversations with her that are like, 'Hey, maybe this hairstyle would be better on you and not on me,'" she explained. "But I also want her to feel that I can do a hairstyle with her and not make it that big of a deal either if that's something that she's really asking for, and really wants."

Kim continued, "But then there's also a history of braiding hair in Armenia, and people forget that I am Armenian as well."

Being the mother of four Black children, Kardashian said, "I've learned and grown over the years, and figured out good ways to communicate with all my kids about all this. I've definitely learned over time, and I've tried to pass that culture of learning onto my kids too."

She also spoke about her willingness to poke fun at herself and her famous family during her appearance on "Saturday Night Live" back in October.

"Everyone in the family was just like, 'You can do whatever you want,'" the SKIMS mogul told the publication and added that, "Everyone was really easy and game for me to do whatever I wanted. Although I had a really funny joke about Tristan and Khloe that I took out – I could've maybe gone further."

Kim stated that having a sense of humor in the Kardashian clan was normal and that the family is "absolutely in on the joke. We always have been."

"We have a sense of humour. We roast each other as a family all day long. None of us are sensitive to it. I wanted people to see a part of my personality that all my friends know, that everyone close to me knows."