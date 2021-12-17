Dolly Parton Breaks Three Guinness World Records

Guinness World Records

Dolly Parton was awarded with three new certificates by the Guinness World Records committee in Nashville, Tennessee on Thursday.

The country music singer set two new records that included most decades on the US Hot Country Songs chart by a female with seven and most Number One hits on the US Hot Country Songs chart by a female with 25.

Parton even smashed her own record for most hits on the US Hot Country Songs chart by a female artist with 109 hits.

Her most recent accolades join her previous Guinness World Record in 2018 for most decades with a Top 20 hit on the US Hot Country Songs chart at 6.

In an interview with Guinness, the "9 to 5" singer humbly accepted her world record honor.

"This is the kind of stuff that really makes you very humble and very grateful for everything that’s happened. I had no idea that I would be in Guinness World Records this many times!” she stated. “I am flattered and honored. I've had a lot of people help me get here. Thanks to all of you and all of them for helping me have all of this."

Congratulations to country music icon @DollyParton who's achieved three new records! pic.twitter.com/YvsXJo5SY3 — Guinness World Records (@GWR) December 16, 2021 @GWR

She continued her sentiments, "I've loved being able to make a living in the business that I love so much. I've been so fortunate to see my dreams come true, and I just hope to continue for as long as I can. You're going to have to knock me down to stop me!"

Award adjudicator Sarah Casson affirmed the world record’s decision to award the singer with her accolades, "Dolly Parton is one of very few musical artists in history with this degree of staying power. Writing and recording music that makes the charts across seven decades is truly an amazing accomplishment."

Dolly recalled how she had begun recording songs at just 10-years-old and when asked what kind of advice she would give to her younger self she stated, “Girl, you better buckle up. You’re in for the ride of your life. Just hang in there!"