Chris Noth Fired from Equalizer After Sexual Assault Allegations as SATC Co-Stars React

CBS

Noth, who was a series regular on the CBS drama starring Queen Latifah, has denied the allegations.

After two allegations of sexual assault were leveled against him following his shocking return in the premiere of HBO Max's "Sex and the City" follow-up series, "And Just Like That..." Mr. Big himself, Chris Noth, has been removed from another series.

"Chris Noth will no longer film additional episodes of 'The Equalizer,' effective immediately," said CBS and Universal Television in a statement received by Deadline on Monday.

Currently in its second season, Noth was a series regular alongside lead Queen Latifah in the gender-swapped remake of the popular 1980s spy series. Noth portrayed William Bishop, a former CIA director who worked as a liaison between Latifah's Robyn McCall and the government agency.

Noth will appear in one more upcoming episode of the hit series, which is currently on its holiday hiatus. It has not been revealed how his character's departure will be addressed.

The decision comes on the heels of two women alleging that Noth sexually assaulted them in separate incidents, in Los Angeles in 2004 and New York City in 2015, as reported by TMZ.

Through his attorney Andrew Brettler, Noth has called both incidents "consensual" and said, "the accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false."

Additionally, TMZ reports a third woman accused Noth of sexual assault in a NYC restaurant in 2010, with him describing her story as a complete fabrication. Actress Zoe Lister-Jones accused Noth of sexually inappropriate behavior, and drunkenness, while she appeared on a 2008 episode of "Law & Order: SVU."

While Noth hasn't spoken about these latest allegations, a source told People any accusation of him being drunk on set was "entirely false." TooFab has reached out to his rep for comment.

Originally announced as part of the cast of "And Just Like That..." Noth's character, Mr. Big, was shockingly killed off in the premiere episode after suffering a heart attack. On Monday, his co-stars in that series offered a statement in response to the allegations.

Instagram

In a joint posting to their respective Instagram Stories, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon all signed off on the statement, saying that they "support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences."

In the wake of the initial allegations, Noth has been dropped by his agency, A3 Artists Agency, and saw a quick ad he created for Peloton in response to Mr. Big's shocking death -- which involved the stationary exercise bike -- pulled as well.