Spider-Man: No Way Home Smashes Box Office Records

Sony Pictures

Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man swings his way into box office history as the third biggest opener of all time.

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" has become a force to be reckoned with this weekend as it became the third biggest global opener of all time.

The latest installment to the "Spider-Man" franchise has grossed $600.8M total (foreign and domestic) despite Sunday's estimate of $587.2M.

Internationally, the MCU addition scored $340.8M and became the fourth best overseas launch of all time from 60 markets across five days.

Read on for the rest of this past weekend's heavy hitters:

Encanto (2021)

$6.5 million ($81.5 million total)

West Side Story (2021)

$3.41 million ($17.9 million total)

Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021)

$3.4 million ($117.2 million total)

Nightmare Alley (2021)

$2.95 million ($2.95 million total)

House of Gucci (2021)

$1.85 million ($44.8 million total)

Eternals (2021)

$1.19 million ($163.6 million total)

Pushpa: The Rise (2021)

$1.13 million ($1.13 million total)

Clifford the Big Red Dog (2021)

$400,000 ($48.5 million total)

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (2021)

$280,000 million ($16.7 million total)