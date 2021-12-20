Zendaya and Tom Holland 'Ignored' Warnings Not to Date from Spider-Man Producer Amy Pascal

Getty

The producer had also given a similar warning to actors Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone.

With "Spider-Man: No Way Home" stars Zendaya and Tom Holland confirming their off-screen romance, fans of the franchise couldn't be more thrilled.

However, producer Amy Pascal has revealed she warned the actors not to become romantic.

In an interview with the "New York Times", Pascal and fellow producer Kevin Feige sat down with the publication and shared how she had originally tried to discourage the young actors from dating.

Zendaya and Holland weren't the only on-screen lovers that she had given the advice to -- the producer revealed she had also given a similar warning to actors Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone after they had been cast as leads for their own Spider-Man films.

Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst also had a romantic relationship while cast as Peter Parker and MJ and broke up sometime before their second movie.

"I took Tom and Zendaya aside, separately, when we first cast them and gave them a lecture," she told the Times. "Don't go there — just don't. Try not to. I gave the same advice to Andrew and Emma. It can just complicate things, you know? And they all ignored me."

Garfield and Stone dated from 2010 to 2015, and although it's not clear how long Zendaya and Tom have been dating, the couple have tried to keep their relationship as private as possible.

Back in July, the couple were caught kissing in a car by paparazzi and Holland addressed the private moment during his November feature with GQ magazine.

"One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn't really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world," the 25-year-old explained.

"I've always been really adamant to keep my private life private, because I share so much of my life with the world anyway ... we sort of felt robbed of our privacy."

Despite their previous reservations, the young couple now seem to be more comfortable with sharing their romance online.