Floribama Shore Star Candace Rice Confirms Pregnancy, Hospitalized After Going Into Pre-Term Labor

Instagram

"Praying for a healthy son and speaking a miracle over my son’s life and health," the reality star posted to her Instagram.

"Floribama Shore" star Candace Rice shared joyful pictures from her pregnancy to her Instagram page on Thursday, but it wasn't in celebration as much as it was in prayer after she went into pre-term labor at 24 weeks.

"I didn’t want to post these yet," Rice shared in a lengthy caption to the three images, sharing that her doctors are "doing all they can to keep baby Maxwell Michael Hardy inside the womb as long as possible. It’s wayyyy too early for him to enter."

She went on to thank her family and friends for being there, with the most love and thanks being given to her "love." Rice is famously private about her personal life, and it has been no different in her pregnancy.

Fans weren't even certain she was pregnant, and she has not publicly disclosed the name of her baby's father, though he certainly appears to feature in one of the pictures in the accompanying slideshow.

Giving him accolades for being by her side while she struggled with hyperemesis gravidarum, which resulted in Rice losing 20 pounds in the first four months of her pregnancy, per her post, as well as vomiting an average of seven times a day, she says he was ever by her side.

Sharing that she "could barely walk or move," Rice says her man "was there for me every single day making sure I had what I needed all while working full time. I couldn’t ask for better support system."

Now, she said they are "praying for a healthy son and speaking a miracle over my son’s life and health."

She also revealed that she is officially on bed rest, and not just that but also in the hospital for the remainder of this year as doctors try to stabilize her pregnancy. And, due to Covid, she is in isolation for the holiday season.

Acknowledging that she was a "busy body" during her pregnancy, she shared some advice, presumably from her hospital bed. "Take it easy mommy-to-bes," she wrote. "I don’t care what you think you have to do, the only thing you actually HAVE to do is let that baby bake, stress-free in peace."

Rice first revealed her pregnancy in a Twitter thread on October 23, as noted by Distractify, but she did it in such an offhand way while talking about a feud with a castmate that many of her followers didn't take her seriously.

Two days later, fans started to believe her when she first tweeted about dealing with the nausea and vomiting related to HG. This post is the first time she has officially confirmed her pregnancy, and revealed how far along she is.

Now, she just needs to rest up and get through the rest of her term so she can have a healthy and happy baby boy.