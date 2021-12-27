Meghan King Confirms Split From Joe Biden's Nephew Cuffe Owens After 2 Months of Marriage

Instagram

Meghan King has split from husband of two months Cuffe Owens.

The "Real Housewives of Orange County" alum confirmed the news via Instagram on Monday, exactly 77 days after tying the knot with President Joe Biden's nephew.

"I've been asked by many outlets and individuals to comment on the state of my marriage," the 37-year-old wrote in her stories.

"I am rattled. This situation is profoundly devastating. This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows — and I'm shocked and saddened by the way things turned out."

"I am moving forward with my children as we privately process our pain and begin to let go of shattered dreams."

She concluded: "At the time I ask for your grave and gentle kindness as I navigate this labyrinth of grief with my family."

King wed the LA-based attorney on October 11, in an intimate ceremony attended by the President and First Lady.

The pair went Instagram official just two weeks before walking down the aisle.

"We connected on a dating app, texted for a day or two, then spent five straight hours on the phone the first time we spoke," King told Brides magazine, in an interview published the day of the wedding. "By the time that call ended, Cuffe was booked and packed for a flight to St. Louis that took off in about eight hours. Within a week, we were back on the East Coast, meeting his family, and starting to plan our future together. We didn't leave each other's side for weeks."

"Our wedding was about two things for us," she continued. "Our love for and commitment to each other, and our family — each of our families, and the new very large and very tight family that we were bonding together by getting married. That's it."

King shares daughter Aspen, 5, and 3-year-old twin sons Hart and Hayes with ex-husband Jim Edmonds; she ended their five year marriage in 2019 amid accusations of infidelity.

Upon hearing of her whirlwind wedding at the time, Edmonds told the Daily Mail: "I thought it was a joke. They'd been dating for about four weeks!" Then I wondered, 'Is she pregnant?' But is it even possible to know that just four weeks after the first date?"