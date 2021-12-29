Everyone Pete Davidson Was Linked to in 2021

Getty

"I'm with my celebrity crush."

Pete Davidson has cemented himself as a hot commodity in the celebrity dating world, and 2021 was no exception. He may have only dated a couple of women this year, but their relationships definitely made headlines — even though he kept pretty quiet about exactly what was going on in his personal life.

From January to December, here's who Pete was linked to or publicly dated in 2021…

In early 2021, rumors began swirling that Pete had hit it off with "Bridgerton" star Phoebe Dynevor. The duo reportedly met while Phoebe was visiting New York for work and not long after, fans began spotting the duo hanging out not far from Phoebe's hometown in England.

By April, news outlets were confirming the couple's relationship — and they were even seen wearing matching necklaces that featured gold charms of each other's initials. Later that month, Pete seemingly confirmed the relationship himself when he told students at Marquette University that he was "with [his] celebrity crush" during a Zoom Q&A session.

During a mid-season break from "Saturday Night Live," Pete jetted back to England to help celebrate Phoebe's 26th birthday in late April. The couple kept things on the down low while dating long distance until July, when they made their first public appearance at Wimbledon. The couple were spotted getting cozy and sharing kisses while watching the tennis match.

Unfortunately by August, reports surfaced that the couple had quietly gone their separate ways. With Phoebe busy filming "Bridgerton" in the UK and Pete committed to "Saturday Night Live" and other filming projects, long distance was reportedly too taxing on the couple.

"It was wild while it lasted and they both really care for each other. But the distance has put a strain on them. Their mates think they make a great couple, but the distance has made it completely unworkable. They had fun and will remain close but unless something drastic changes their relationship won't recover," a source said .

Shortly after his split with Phoebe, Pete began working on his upcoming movie "Meet Cute" alongside Kaley Cuoco. The duo immediately appeared to hit it off, looking like they were having a great time both on and off set. According to production sources, Kaley and Pete ended up spending a lot of time with each other during the course of filming.

"Kaley and Pete have bonded a lot while filming so much so that they've become very good friends. They're very supportive of each other and there's no doubt they've been staying in touch post-filming. Very rarely did the two of them separate. They were always together on set," they told Us Weekly .

Then, just days after they wrapped filming, Kaley announced she was splitting from her husband Karl Cook. Fans immediately began speculating that the timing of her divorce had something to do with Kaley's bond with Pete but it's still unclear if anything ever happened between the duo.

In October, Pete connected with Kim Kardashian when she hosted "Saturday Night Live." The duo even shared a kiss during the taping and although it was strictly professional at the time, it seems to have potentially sparked something between the two.

Later that month, Pete and Kim were spotted holding hands while enjoying time with some friends at Knott's Scary Farm in California. The outing included Kim's sister Kourtney and her fiancé Travis Barker who knows Pete through their mutual friend Machine Gun Kelly. Just a few days later, Kim jetted off to New York City, where she went on several dates with Pete and even visited his home on Staten Island.

"Kim thinks Pete's hilarious. Pete is quite the charmer and she totally understands the allure. Kim loves that they just laugh the entire time they are together and she is really enjoying hanging out with him," a source told E! News at the time.

In November, Pete spent his birthday weekend with Kim in Palm Springs, where she reportedly hosted a birthday bash for him at her mom's home. Later during the trip, they basically made things Instagram official when they appeared on Flava Flav's Instagram account in matching pajamas. And not long after, they were seen briefly holding hands during an outing.