Betty White Dead at 99, Hollywood Pays Tribute

"The world looks different now," wrote Ryan Reynolds.

Hollywood is mourning the death of Betty White, who passed away at the age of 99 on Friday.

According to TMZ, the legendary actress died at her home on Friday morning. Her passing came just weeks shy of what would have been her 100th birthday. White was set to turn 100 on January 17.

Following the sad news, celebrities took to social media to react to White's death. Stars honored the "Golden Girls" actress by sharing touching tributes, praising her "incredible" life, career and legacy.

Actor Ryan Reynolds, who starred alongside White in "The Proposal," tweeted, "The world looks different now. She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We'll miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret."

Actor and comedian Henry Winkler wrote that it's "very hard to absorb" that White has passed, adding, "Thank you for [your] humor, your warmth and your activism .. Rest now and say Hi to Bill."

Ellen DeGeneres took to Twitter, writing, "What an exceptional life. I'm grateful for every second I got to spend with Betty White. Sending love to her family, friends and all of us."

Actress Debra Messing wrote that she "grew up watching and being delighted by" White. "She was playful and daring and smart," she tweeted, adding, "We all knew this day would come but it doesn't take away the feeling of loss. A national treasure, indeed. Fly with the Angels."

Similarly, Oscar winner Viola Davis said, "RIP Betty White! Man did I think you would live forever. You blew a huge hole in this world that will inspire generations. Rest in glorious peace….you’ve earned your wings."

Meanwhile, actress Halle Berry tweeted, "Thank you for being a friend, Betty! Your INCREDIBLE legacy lives on forever. You set the standard for so many to follow. May you rest in eternal peace our forever golden girl."

"SNL" alum and late-night host Seth Meyers also mourned White's death on Twitter. "RIP Betty White, the only SNL host I ever saw get a standing ovation at the after party," he tweeted. "A party at which she ordered a vodka and a hotdog and stayed til the bitter end.

"What a life and thank you Ms. White for all the laughs and love.. your job is done here. Rest well," tweeted comedian Loni Love, while "Star Trek" star George Takei wrote, "Our national treasure, Betty White, has passed just before her 100th birthday. Our Sue Ann Nivens, our beloved Rose Nylund, has joined the heavens to delight the stars with her inimitable style, humor, and charm. A great loss to us all. We shall miss her dearly."

"WWHL" host Andy Cohen wrote, "Tonight we will raise MANY glasses to the WONDERFUL legacy of Betty White!!!"

As for comedian Kathy Griffin, she shared a seven-part Twitter thread, recalling a few of her fond memories of White, including the first time she met the "Golden Girls" star. In the final tweet in the thread, Griffin wrote, "No matter how long this world continues to spin, there will be only one Betty White."

Meanwhile, in a statement to PEOPLE, White's friend and agent Jeff Witjas said, "Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever. I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don't think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again."

See how Hollywood is honoring White on social media in the posts, below.

