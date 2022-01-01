5 Must-See Moments from Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper's Tipsy NYE Coverage

CNN

Cohen railed on Bill de Blasio, referred to Ryan Seacrest's "group of losers" and grilled Kris Jenner about Kim and Pete Davidson rumors.

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper returned to CNN to headline the network's New Year's Eve coverage in Times Square on Friday night -- and the two did not disappoint.

As has become a tradition since Cohen took over from Kathy Griffin, the Bravo superstar and his BFF once again hosted the night's festivities as they were joined by special guests, checked in with other correspondents celebrating around the country and threw back shots to Cooper's disgust.

And just like years past, some of Cohen's most energetic (and definitely tipsy) moments are making headlines on New Year's Day. Even Andy admitted he may have had a little bit too much to drink, as he tweeted Saturday, "Um, I was a bit overserved last night" and added on Instagram, "but man did I have fun!"

Here's just some of what you may have missed.

In a clip that's already been viewed more than one million times since it was posted just after midnight on the east coast, Cohen railed against outgoing New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, who was replaced by Eric Adams when the clock struck twelve.

As Cooper told his cohost not to "go on a rant," Cohen did just that. "Watching Mayor de Blasio do his victory lap dance after four years of the crappiest term as the mayor of New York, the only thing that Democrats and Republicans can agree on is what a horrible mayor he has been," screamed Andy, adding, "so Sayonara sucka!"

"2022! It's a new year, because guess what? I have a feeling I'm gonna be standing right here next year, and you know who I'm not going to be looking at dancing as the city comes apart? You!" he added.

A couple times throughout the show, Cohen also called out some of the competition -- namely, Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest.

At one point around 11:40pm ET, the area behind the two hosts started to fill with smoke following a performance on Seacrest's live show. Cohen was not thrilled.

"There's smoke coming from Ryan Seacrest's group of losers that are performing behind us," he cracked. "If you've been watching ABC tonight, you've seen nothing. I'm sorry."

About 7 minutes later, Journey performed on the ABC show -- and, again, Cohen wasn't impressed.

"Speaking of Journey, I just got doused with confetti by the fake Journey appearing on ABC," he said of the Arnel Pineda-fronted band. "If it's not Steve Perry, it doesn't count! It's not Journey! It's propaganda! That was not Journey. Steve Perry is journey."

Anderson tried to play peacemaker, telling Andy "things change" -- but his cohost wasn't having it.

One of the guests who called into the show was Kris Jenner -- and Andy didn't miss the chance to try and grill her about daughter Kim Kardashian's relationship with Pete Davidson.

"Everyone is talking about Kim's new relationship with Pete Davidson. Have you had the chance to spend time with them? How are they as a couple?" he asked, as Cooper added, "You're always digging, Andy!"

Jenner lucked out, however, as Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi Webster then popped into the frame and put her face into the camera -- breaking up the moment.

"Nice distraction, good timing, Stormi, perfect," joked Kris. "Right on cue!"

With that, their time was up and Cohen's Q went unanswered.

“This is in honor of Betty White. A life well lived.” @AndersonCooper and @Andy Cohen raise their first glass of the night in honor of the beloved and trailblazing actress, Betty White. #CNNNYE pic.twitter.com/UXelqVpBs0 — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) January 1, 2022 @AC360

It wouldn't be an Andy and Anderson show without more than a few shots - with the first of the night being dedicated to the late Betty White, who passed away at the age of 99 earlier that day.

Andy let loose one of his trademark screeches after downing the first bits of booze -- and started popping up in memes and GIFs throughout the night with more of his disgusted reaction faces to the alcohol the two kept sipping on.

“You know what my resolution is for 2022? No more broke dick.” CNN is wylin 😭😭😭 #CNNNYE pic.twitter.com/tSZtURxhRW — Josh Sánchez (@joshnsanchez) January 1, 2022 @joshnsanchez

While this clip doesn't include Andy or Anderson, it did air shortly after midnight during CNN's telecast -- as Don Lemon celebrated the new year with comedian Dulcé Sloan and Alisyn Camerota in New Orleans.

When asked to share her resolution for 2022, Sloan first said, "Live yo life" -- before amending it so something more NSFW. "You know what my resolution is for 2022? No more broke dick, okay?" she said to a perplexed Lemon.

"No more penis from a man that has no money," she clarified, as when she said initially finally clicked with Lemon and Camerota. "Can I say that on TV? Is that okay?" she added, as Lemon joked, "I ain't saying she's a gold digger."

"To anyone who is acquiring male genitalia, it needs to be attached to someone who can also fly you to the Caribbean," she concluded.