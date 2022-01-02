Janet Jackson on Michael, Family, Pressure, Justin Timberlake and More in Documentary Trailer

Lifetime

The extended trailer for Lifetime's upcoming Janet Jackson documentary holds nothing back when it comes to all the highs, lows and controversies of the legendary performer's four-decade-plus career.

Janet Jackson is once again taking full "Control" of her career and her message with the upcoming two-night Lifetime biopic. The network released a powerful extended trailer for the project it touts as "five years in the making."

In all honestly, though, it's five decades in the making, as it follows Janet all the way back to life growing up as part of the famous Jackson family before her big debut on her brothers' variety show in 1976.

In the teaser, she talks about the power and outsized influence her father had on her life and career, echoing much of what's been said about Joe Jackson's tough paternal and managerial approach in both raising his children and developing their careers.

As such, control is a huge part of Janet's journey, with the iconic song serving as a backdrop as she talks about how she knew she needed to take control of her own identity and destiny, even with the pressure of that last name.

And yet, so many things completely outside of her control kept derailing her upward trajectory. Don't get it twisted, though, Janet still conquered the music scene and became a legend in her own right. But it wasn't easy.

When asked if the allegations against brother Michael impacted her career, Janet smile sadly and replied, "Guilty by association. Guess that's that's what they call that, right?"

But even that was nothing compared to how much guilt and blame was laid at her feet for the most infamous Super Bowl moment of all time. "They build you up," Janet said alongside scenes from that performance and its "nipplegate" moment. "And then once you get there, they're so quick to tear you down."

Using archive footage, the trailer promises to delve into that scandal in a more direct way than we've ever seen before, and the timing couldn't be more perfect.

The career impact that Janet suffered after that incident -- and the one Justin Timberlake did not experience -- was reexamined again in light of the recent focus on Britney Spears' recently terminated conservatorship.

As new scrutiny was given to Justin's behavior following his breakup with Britney Spears, the singer came out with a public apology, but he included Janet in that apology. For years, fans have railed against him for not standing up for Janet as she took the full brunt of blame for their "wardrobe malfunction."